What to expect as Boris Johnson makes lockdown announcement on Monday, June 14

Boris Johnson will announce on Monday whether or not the government is pursuing the next step in ending the lockdown.

Hes has said in the past that the first date the remaining restrictions could be lifted is June 21. What you need to know is whether this easing continues or will be delayed.

There have been similar announcements in the past, but it has always been easy to predict what Mr Johnson would say. He confirmed that the government would go ahead with opening up the company.

This time, no one is quite sure what to expect. The prime minister is expected to make a final decision over the weekend.

The difference is that Covid cases are on the rise again.

At the end of May, 20 people in the North-East tested positive for Covid per 100,000 inhabitants. Now that has more than doubled to 42 positive tests per 100,000 people (the figures are from Public Health England).

It’s still quite low. When coronavirus cases were highest, it was at the very end of December last year, 453 people in the Northeast tested positive per 100,000 people in the population.

But the point is, the numbers are increasing.

And despite the huge success of the immunization program, there is still a long way to go.

More than nine in ten people over 65 have received both doses of the vaccine in the North East and Cumbria.

But only 64% of people aged 50 to 54 received two doses in the region.

Only 60% of people aged 30 to 34 in the North East and Cumbria have even received a dose. People between the ages of 25 and 30 have only recently been asked to book a vaccination.

The elderly were vaccinated first because they are more likely to get sick if they get infected, and more likely to die if they get sick.

But the youngest can catch it. And they are not entirely immune.

The problem the government faces is that the virus seems to return before enough of the population has been vaccinated to keep us safe.

This is why it is possible that the last stage of the end of containment will be delayed.

However, whatever the Prime Minister announces on Monday, we have reached a stage where the virus will spread. For many people, containment is already more or less over.

You can mingle in a pub, meet friends and family indoors, stay in a hotel (in UK) or go to a gym.

The stores are open. It is true that if you are having a dinner party, you are limited to six people – this is a restriction that could end on June 21 – but you can have the party.

The infection rate is going to rise no matter what Mr Johnson says unless he actually announces that the old lockdown rules are back – which is not going to happen.

The strategy now is to rely on vaccines, and the natural resilience of the youngest, to enable us to live with the virus.