Port: why we must continue to talk about Donald Trump





At least I think he’s sick of telling me about him, judging from our last interview, and I don’t blame him or any of you readers who accuse me of being too focused on the old one. President.

It is a constant source of frustration for me as well as for you.

Yet what else can the Conservatives talk about right now?

The left is ascendant and obsessed with identity politics, promoting a dismal view of America as a collection of groups in perpetual conflict with each other “with each group” accusing, suspecting, constantly claiming victimhood, “as Former Congressman Paul Ryan said at a press conference recent speech at the Reagan Library.

This point of view and a host of other terrible political ideas must be resisted, but before the Conservatives do, should we not understand why we are fighting?

We won’t get far if we are only defined by what we are against.

We also need to be for “principled solutions to improve people’s lives,” as Ryan said.

This brings us to Trump, the inescapable topic.

It is a liability, electorally. He “was the first president since Herbert Hoover to lose control of the White House and his party over both houses of Congress in just four years,” notes George Will.

Still, many Republicans stick with Trump.

Recent polls show most Republicans believe the election was stolen.

Three in 10 Republicans believe Trump will be reinstated in the White House thanks to some crazy legal strategy worked out, but not detailed, by the cranks of his orbit.

Many Republicans have come to define conservatism as loyalty to Trump.

It’s a remarkable amount of loyalty to a man who doesn’t really know how to win an election.

If Republicans can’t win the ruling majority, and they can’t with Trump around their necks, it doesn’t matter what the Conservatives think. Democrats will rule.

Yet a reluctance to acknowledge Trump’s reality is endemic among his most ardent supporters. In our last interview, Cramer told me that Trump, who spends his time sowing anger and division, is an optimist.

He is not.

Ronald Reagan was. He won two terms, including a landslide in 49 states, and advanced a reliable and conservative platform of ideas.

What is Trumpism?

Cultural war.

Identity politics.

The same things that obsess Democrats.

Culture matters, absolutely, yes, but our party needs to be defined by more than a quarrel over the latest grievance or seen as light, ”Ryan warns us, adding that too many people on the right are enamored with identity politics. They abandon the principle for selfishness and collecting grievances from tribe against tribe.

Republicans won’t gain much from this attitude.

It’s bad for our society, and Democrats are better anyway.

Rob Port, Founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a Forum Communications commentator.

