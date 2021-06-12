Biden, G-7 leaders to focus on China on second day of summit





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden and other world leaders will meet on Saturday for the second day of the Group of Seven summit in the UK with a focus on tackling China’s growing global influence, according to senior White House officials. The G-7 countries are expected to announce new global infrastructure initiatives for low- and middle-income countries, which officials say would be called “Build Back Better for the World”. Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to take a clear stance on forced labor and human rights, officials said. In a call to reporters, officials in the Biden administration stressed that Saturday’s efforts would not be aimed solely at confronting China, but rather “providing an affirmative and positive alternative vision for the world.” Biden has made it a priority to use his first trip abroad as president to show the capacity of democratic institutions to respond to global challenges and he has frequently warned of the global rise of authoritarianism. G-7 infrastructure initiatives are likely to be seen as a direct counterbalance to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious plan created by President Xi Jinping to connect China and dozens of countries Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa through a series of ports, bridges, 5G networks and other infrastructure. Experts say the program has worked as a way for China to exert economic influence and power in the world. China has been accused of using tactics equivalent to human trafficking and forced labor, including seizing passports and detaining workers against their will, to build its BRI projects. He has also been accused of detaining more than a million Uyghurs and other minorities from his region of Xinjiang in internment camps. “It’s not about making countries choose between us and China,” an administration official said on the call. “It is about offering an affirmative and alternative vision and approach, which they would like to choose. So what we are promoting is a confident and positive agenda, focused on rallying other countries that share our values ​​on questions that matter most. “ The Group of Seven, an organization of the richest democracies in the world, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will close its three-day meeting on Sunday at the UK. Biden will then travel to Brussels for the NATO summit on Monday before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos