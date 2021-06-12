Priyanka criticizes government response to Covid

New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that Indians do not come first for the Prime Minister, politics does it and the truth does not concern him, propaganda does.

As part of her “Zimmedaar Kaun (who is in charge)” campaign, in which she questioned the government about its handling of the pandemic, the Secretary General of Congress focused on the “leadership crisis” and claimed that the whole world has witnessed the Prime Minister’s incompetence in governance during the pandemic.

He (the Prime Minister) simply stepped back and waited for the worst to happen. The Indian Prime Minister behaved like a coward. He let our country down, Priyanka Gandhi said in her statement posted on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The prime minister’s great capacity for vanity has been exposed, she said.

Indians don’t come first for him. Politics does. The truth is not about him, it is propaganda, “Priyanka Gandhi alleged and asserted that the time had come for the people to ask the prime minister” Zimmedaar Kaun (who is in charge) “.

Good governance in times of crisis is about facing the truth, taking responsibility and taking action, she said.

“Unfortunately, the Modi government has done none of these. Instead, since the start of the pandemic, it has tried everything to hide the truth and shirk its responsibilities,” said the secretary general of Congress. .

“As a result, when the second wave hit us with unprecedented force, the government fell into a state of inaction. This inaction allowed the virus to spread with far greater ferocity and cause untold suffering.” , she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also listed a series of measures the Prime Minister should have taken in the wake of the spread of Covid.

If only the Prime Minister had acted on the countless warnings given to him by experts in India and around the world and if he had only listened to the recommendations of his own empowered group, or even the parliamentary committee on health, we would not have faced the horrendous shortage of beds, oxygen and medicine that we have suffered, she said.

“If he had cared about those who looked to him for leadership, he would not have reduced the number of dedicated Covid beds between Wave 1 and Wave 2. He would have ordered the tankers needed to transport the oxygen and prepared the diversion of industrial oxygen to hospitals, said Priyanka Gandhi.

She denounced the prime minister, claiming he was exporting millions of doses of life-saving drugs without first making sure he had Indian lives.

If the prime minister had prioritized the Indian people over their own public relations and image, we wouldn’t have the vaccine shortage we have today, said Priyanka Gandhi.

If he had woken up from his sleep and ordered vaccines in the summer of 2020 instead of waiting until January 2021, he could have saved countless lives, she said.

Instead of handing out free vaccines around the world to boost his own image, if he had stopped for a moment and protected his countrymen first, people wouldn’t be lining up today struggling with a system. convoluted recording designed to slow down the vaccination process, she mentioned.

We could have vaccinated a very large proportion of our population now, given that we are one of the largest vaccine producers in the world, she argued.

She also criticized Modi for failing to lead his opponents into this battle for Indian lives, saying he could have fearlessly engaged with pundits, critics, allies and the opposition.

He could have used the media as a disseminator of vital information about Covid, rather than a propaganda tool to promote his own image, said Priyanka Gandhi.

In her statement, she also accused the prime minister of putting politics before human lives, saying he should have helped states in their heroic battle against COVID-19.

As the leader of a nation in the midst of a crisis, he would have sent resources to his colleagues in the States, paid their dues and stepped up their efforts instead of appearing repeatedly on television to complain and complain about them in a pathetic attempt to abdicate her own responsibilities, she said, in a sharp attack on the prime minister.

If the prime minister had been a knowledgeable and capable leader, he would have planned, strategized and prepared for the inevitable second wave, the congressional secretary-general said, adding that he would not have put aside the tools of the science and modernity and would have brought us back through the thaali. – rituals of lamp lighting and blows in the darkness of past centuries.

“Indeed, if the Prime Minister had been the man his admirers thought he was, if he had had the courage of a statesman or the compassion and bravery of a true leader, he was would be demonstrated and would have comforted his compatriots when they most needed reassurance and relief, “she said.

He did none of these, added Priyanla Gandhi, slamming the prime minister’s leadership during the Covid crisis.

Quoting the lines written by the famous poet Nirala in his novel Kulli Bhaat, in which he describes the dark scenes that unfolded during the Spanish flu epidemic a hundred years ago, she said they are strangely premonitory, again. not anymore because “we live in modern times, where such scenes of collective unrest caused by an abdication of governance should be a thing of the past.”

Congress criticized the Centre’s handling of the Covid situation in the country, but the government dismissed criticism from the opposition party, accusing it of politicizing the pandemic. PTI ASK SMN SMN

