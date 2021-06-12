Donald Trump teases ‘Book of All Books’ writing and Twitter users can wait





Donald Trump said on Friday that he was writing like crazy on what would become the book of all books.

In a statement on his website, the former president claimed he turned down two book deals (presumably about his time in the White House, although he did not specify) because it was not the good time.

Trump did not name the editors.

He also claimed to be working on a much bigger project.

Trump’s comments, especially the Book of All Books, drew mockery on Twitter:

Book of all books? I guess he’s rewriting the Bible with himself as the star.

– Lucy Koch (@LucyKoch) June 11, 2021

Obviously, he’s worried that his book of books will be classified as fiction and face tougher competition on the bestseller lists.

– George Conway (@ gtconway3d) June 11, 2021

Trump writes the book of all books?

When I heard of all of his writings, I asked agents to obtain a copy of the first chapter. Here it is for your reading pleasure: pic.twitter.com/ZDAMWlQrv8

– Nick Bell (@Real_Nick_Bell) June 11, 2021

When the time comes, you will see that the book of all books is my new open request.

– Amos Magliocco (@amosmagliocco) June 11, 2021

Why does it have to be the book of all books? Why isn’t it enough to say you’ll see a book? Why am I tweeting about this? https://t.co/R2wqLVnbK9

– Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) June 11, 2021

I kind of sketched out part of a novel in my sleep last night, so I guess I’ll soon, like our former president, be working on the book of all books.

– Tim X. Price (@timxprice) June 11, 2021

List of the best books changed!

1) The book of all books 2) Bible 3) The art of the market

– FrJosh (@tweetmobb) June 11, 2021

It looks like a great Twitter profile: “Author of the next book of all books.”

– John Reeves (@reevesjw) June 11, 2021

I told everyone in high school that I turned down two girlfriends, that I was dating crazy anyway, and when the time came, they would see all the girlfriends’ girlfriends. pic.twitter.com/sQUuyUbCem

– Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) June 11, 2021

The Book of All Books will be released at the same time as he releases his tax returns.

– Patrick De Klotz (@patdeklotz) June 11, 2021

If the “book of all books” includes writing like this, might I suggest something printed on heavy cardboard, or maybe something fuzzy with a whistle inside. https://t.co/XQETfZnamA

– Theo Ward (@theopward) June 11, 2021







