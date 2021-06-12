IDR 72 trillion funds targeted to build 6000 independent villages





IDXChannel – In front of the members of the DPR / MPR, President Joko Widodo revealed last August that the budget of the village fund for 2020 is IDR 72 trillion. This number increased by IDR 2,000 billion compared to 2019, which was only around IDR 70 trillion. The president said that the increase in the budget of the village fund was aimed at developing the village economy. He believes that the presence of village funds can promote the development of entrepreneurship or entrepreneurship. On this occasion, the Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration, Eko Putro Sandjojo, explained that village funds were needed to pursue the goal of establishing 6,000 independent villages this year. In the meantime, at the start of this year, at least 2,700 independent villages have been established. “According to him, the creation of independent villages is mainly done on the island of Java. After that, followed by villages on the island of Borneo and eastern Indonesia. So there is still a target of around 2,000 additional villages, ”he said in an official statement from the Ministry for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture on Friday (6/11/2021). Eko himself assures that the increasing flow of village funds will not strain the state’s finances. Because the government will also obtain a positive impact from the distribution of village funds, namely development results and taxes paid by the community. “We saw the impact on reducing stunting and reducing the number of poor people. Then BUMDes succeeds, paying more taxes than their village funds and empowering human resources,” he said. he declares. Eko believes that infrastructure development in a number of villages has been quite adequate over the past five years. The results of this development can serve as capital for the development of tourist sites in the village. “From the development of basic infrastructure and tourist sites in the village, the government hopes that these efforts can become a new source of income for the local community. In this way, in the future, the level of contribution of income and consumption of rural communities to economic growth will be more pronounced, ”he said. (SNP)







