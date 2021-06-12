PTI government’s initiative not to impose new taxes welcomed





Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar said on Friday that the government had not imposed any new taxes in the 2021-22 fiscal budget.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister called the budget budget friendly to bring relief to the common man as the government has allocated huge sums to all sectors of development.

He stressed the need to improve the tax system rather than imposing a tax burden on the masses. The country’s economy was strengthening thanks to the cautious economic policies of the government in power, he noted.

We are rightly proud of you. Well done under the genuine and honest leadership of Imran Khan. May Allah SWT bless you all under HIS umbrella. We are alongside Imran Khan as Himalaya @ImranKhanPTI @Hammad_Azhar @MalBokhari @KanwalMna pic.twitter.com/VeRvaWlGqF

– Ing. Shafiq Maitla (@EngShafiqMaitla) June 11, 2021

He said the government had achieved excellent results in meeting the growth target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in addition to reducing circular debt, which was a positive indicator for the national economy.

Hammad Azhar said the previous Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz government signed redundant and expensive energy projects in the country.

The citizens welcomed the government’s initiative not to impose new taxes on the working class. They believe the tax base should be broadened to increase tax revenue rather than imposing more taxes on already burdened taxpayers.

The government in place was negotiating with the IMF to fix the prices of the electricity tariff, he informed.

Read more: Everyone will be happy after budget: Prime Minister Imran Khan told reporter

Speeches by Finance Ministers

The Minister of Finance spoke about the bad policies of previous governments and mentioned the reforms brought by the government of the day.

He mentioned that the government has moved from a stabilization policy to a growth policy. Government policies have shifted from reactionary to proactive measures.

He mentioned the improvements in Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial sectors. Economic growth is based on growth of 2.77 percent, 3.57 percent and 4.43 percent respectively in agriculture, industry and service sectors, the minister said.

Read more: Remittances cross $ 2 billion for 12th consecutive month, SBP

The minister referred to prudent policies such as the smart lockdown, the aid granted to 12 million families under the Ehsaas program.

The increase in remittances proved the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan, the minister said, adding that remittances reached an all-time high, surpassing $ 26 billion during the year. under review. The finance minister has said they are expected to be $ 29 billion.

APP with additional entry via GVS News Desk







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos