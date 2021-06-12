UNDP welcomes India’s ambitious districts program and recommends replication in other parts of the world









ANI

Update: June 12, 2021

New Delhi [India], June 12 (NNA): The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Saturday hailed India’s Ambitious Districts Program (ADP) as “a very successful model of local development” which should serve as a best practice for other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons.

“India’s ambitious districts program aims to ensure inclusive and comprehensive development in the regions of our country. As part of this program, many districts have experienced a holistic transformation. Glad to see the @UNDP report highlight its main features, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

UNDP highlighted the goal and achievements of ADP and said that due to concerted efforts under ADP, previously neglected districts have experienced more growth and development than ever over the past years. last three years. The program acted as a catalyst to accelerate development in these districts and it strengthened the technical and administrative capacities of the districts, aligned with the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’ – the vital core of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ; and The unique collaborative nature of the program brings together all stakeholders, including state and local governments, development partners and citizens, to achieve goals and targets. “Launched by PM @narendramodi in January 2018 as part of GoI’s efforts to raise living standards and ensure inclusive growth for all, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson for the ministry Foreign Affairs.

The Ambitious Districts Program was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018 as part of the government’s efforts to raise the standard of living of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all, “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

The report says that as a result of concerted efforts under the ADP, previously neglected districts, including those in remote areas and those affected by left-wing extremism, “have seen more growth and decline. development than ever in the past three years “. Despite some slowdowns in its journey, ODA “has been extremely successful in propelling development among the backward districts”. (ANI)







