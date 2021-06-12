Connect with us

Politics

Will the Turkish president remain unchecked?

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


the-president-of-turkey-will-remain-unchecked

Parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system were unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport near Ankara last year. The S-400 issue is a serious challenge that undermines NATO militarily, diplomatically and politically, says the author. [Reuters]

Following in the footsteps of his predecessors, on his first transatlantic voyage, Joe Biden made an important visit to NATO. Notwithstanding the agenda items related to the Alliance’s capabilities to counter threats and key challenges, one burning issue will be on the agenda of the US president: dealing with the messy policies of authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in home, in Europe and the Middle East.

Restoring NATO’s cohesion and credibility is a prerequisite for the long-awaited reset of the engagement process with Russia. The S-400 issue is a serious challenge that undermines NATO militarily, diplomatically and politically. It’s not just a problem between Washington and Ankara; it poses a strategic problem for the Alliance as a whole and negatively affects the security of frontline states, including Greece. It can be tackled as a priority to preserve NATO’s credibility, restore intra-Alliance confidence and for the unreserved implementation of the axiom of indivisible collective security.

Politico-military containment and NATO’s persuasive advantage flow from the North Atlantic Treaty. Articles 1 to 5 form the backbone of the Alliance. Yet Turkey, a so-called NATO ally, is seriously questioning the allied foundations of collective defense and solidarity, in defiance of its obligations under the Treaty. Articles 1 and 2 of the NATO Treaty clearly define this, as well as the interests, principles and values ​​which are or should be the basis of our engagement.

Article 1 states: The Parties undertake, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, to settle any international dispute in which they may be involved by peaceful means so as not to endanger the peace, security and international justice, and to refrain in their international relations from resorting to the threat or use of force in a manner incompatible with the purposes of the United Nations. The principles of the NATO Charters are treaty obligations and commitments also based on the Charter of the United Nations. What is the essence of article 1? It involves two fundamental obligations for member states: first, to settle their international disputes by peaceful means so that international peace, security and justice are not threatened, and second, to refrain from the threat in their international relations. or the use of force. , in a manner incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations.

At this critical juncture, the credibility of Alliance negotiations and international politico-military influence are compromised when a Member State ignores these Treaty axioms. As in the case of Turkey using its military force or threatening to use it against others, including NATO allies. This is called the casus belli, Turkey’s official position against Greece.

Article 2 states that the parties will contribute to the further development of peaceful and friendly international relations by strengthening their free institutions.

The strengthening of democratic and free institutions is an obligation of the NATO Treaty. This is a fundamental precondition for strengthening NATO’s contribution to the development of peaceful and friendly international relations. Autocracy and systemic and systematic violations of human rights are incompatible with the provisions of the NATO Charter and with our collective efforts for the development of peaceful and friendly international relations. During the Cold War, we cherished this as the moral advantage of the West in international relations and bloc-to-bloc negotiations.

This principle should also apply today while striving to engage and / or deter China and Russia. Free and democratic governance and institutions, and not military aggression and authoritarianism, are fundamental to strengthening the credibility and capacities of the Alliance. In political and non-diplomatic terms, this credibility and moral authority are threatened when democracy, parliamentarism, freedom of religion, press and expression and the right to be different in Turkey are threatened.

Beyond NATO, the Biden administrations, the much-desired reset of multilateralism have a name: the United Nations and the Security Council. Multilateralism is the precondition for restoring the effectiveness of the international collective security system, for reshaping the problematic world order. The provisions of the Charter, international law and justice should prevail over unilateral military aggression and threats of war.

Statements at the NATO summit may seem futile and rather evasive as long as President Erdogan’s illegal acts and policies continue to go unchecked.

Alexandros P. Mallias is a former Greek Ambassador to Washington.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: