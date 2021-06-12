India says it wants “normal” neighborhood relations with all countries, including Pakistan





India said it wanted normal neighborly relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and said it was Islamabad’s responsibility to create an “enabling atmosphere” and not allow its territory to be used. for cross-border terrorism against India in any way.

The remarks of the adviser to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, R Madhu Sudan, came on Friday during the UN General Assembly meeting on the Security Council’s report for 2020.

India wants normal neighborly relations with all countries, including Pakistan. Our consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence, “Sudan told the General assembly.

“Pakistan has a responsibility to create such a conducive atmosphere, including taking credible and verifiable steps to ensure that no territory under its control is used for cross-border terrorism against India in any way,” he said. -he adds.

Speaking earlier, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during his remarks.

Sudan said it is rather unfortunate that Pakistan continues to engage in theatrical scenes that are not suitable for the forum.

It is clear that the international community is no longer fooled by this delegation, he said, adding that the country was seeking to exploit the UNGA forum and once again raising issues internal to my country.

Sudan has asserted that the decision taken by the Indian Parliament on the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an internal Indian matter.

India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and divided it into two Union Territories.

India, which is currently serving a two-year term on the Security Council as a non-permanent member, added that as a member of the Council of 15 Nations, it will continue its efforts with other elected members to continue the reforms of working methods and for a better report to the General Assembly.

The Sudan said that the General Assembly’s debates on Security Council reports have repeatedly called for further analysis by the Council of its work in annual reports.

Unfortunately, this request was not heeded by the Council, whose operation is based on anachronistic working methods centered on the principle of decision-making by consensus. This principle mainly affects elected members, who ironically hold the majority vote in the Council, he said.

He said India believed it was important for the Security Council to pay more attention to its report to the General Assembly rather than seeing it as just a formality.

The General Assembly is in fact the most representative organ of the United Nations. The fact that there is a separate provision in the Charter of the United Nations requiring such a report by the Security Council itself shows the importance with which this report is viewed.

Therefore, the annual report of the Security Council should inform, highlight and analyze the measures it has decided or taken to maintain international peace and security during the reporting period.

India also reiterated the need for an analysis of UN peacekeeping operations, a flagship tool for maintaining international peace and security.

We need more information on how peacekeeping operations are conducted, the problems they face, why certain mandates are defined or changed, or when and why they are strengthened, reduced or terminated. As most peacekeepers are provided by non-Council members, who put the lives of their troops at risk to serve the cause of international peace, a better partnership between the Security Council and troop-contributing countries (TCC) is necessary, he said.

