Take advantage of the officials! If you want to increase your salary, there is a bonus Jokowi bonus





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will provide allowances to civil servants (PNS). This will be given to those who occupy the functional post of agricultural machinery and equipment. This is stated in the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia number 51 of 2021. It is stated that this allocation is aimed at improving the quality, results, dedication and productivity of civil servants. City of the page jdh.setneg.go.id, in article 4, this allowance is granted to civil servants working for the central government, which is chargeable to the state budget (APBN), while the allowances for civil servants working for regional governments (Pemda ) will be borne by the Regional Council Budget of Income and Expenditure (APBD). “The allowance for supervisors of agricultural equipment and machinery ends if officials are appointed to structural positions, other functional positions or for other reasons which result in the termination of benefit payments in accordance with the provisions of legislation, ”article 5, quoted by CNBC Indonesia, Saturday (12/6/2021). The amount of allowances granted to these officials, among others, for the supervisors of agricultural equipment and machinery for the associated experts, the allowance is Rp 1.26 million. Then the Supervisor of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery for the Young Expert Rp 960 thousand. Then, the supervisor of agricultural equipment and machinery First expert 540,000 Rp. Article 5 also provides that the payment of allowances for supervision of agricultural equipment and machinery is interrupted if an official is appointed to a structural post, to another functional post or for other reasons which result in the cessation of payment of the allowances. in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



