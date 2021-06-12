Rising sea levels in China increase threat to economic centers in the extreme





Billions of dollars in economic activity along China’s east coast, including $ 974 billion in Shanghai alone, are exposed to rising oceans as a result of this century’s climate change, according to the analysis of the Financial Times unpublished data. When gross domestic product and fine-grained demographics are compared to projections of rising oceans for the year 2100, it shows that some of China’s most important shopping centers could be suffering from higher tides and flooding. annual, unless drastic reductions are made in greenhouse gas emissions. . The analysis combines sea level estimates from Climate Central, a US-based nonprofit, with unpublished data from Finnish researchers who break down GDP per capita into purchasing power parity in 2019. and use population density to make grid-by-grid estimates. The economic powerhouse of Shanghai, the main Chinese financial center built between the Yangtze River estuary and Hangzhou Bay, is the most exposed to sea level rise, with an estimated GDP of $ 973.7 billion in 2019. Two cities within 100 km west of Shanghai – Suzhou and Jiaxing – were ranked second and third out of 34 cities in the dataset, with $ 330.4 billion and $ 128.8 billion, respectively. GDP dollars for 2019 exposed. Beyond the densely populated metropolitan centers, other critical elements of China’s industrial supply chains and high-tech research and development areas also face similar risks. Among the industrial sites found in high-risk areas are the Alibaba headquarters; China’s largest e-commerce platform in Hangzhou city; Suzhou Industrial Park, home to Panasonic’s new head office in China; and Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai. The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment did not respond to a request for comment on the FT analysis. While the tides are unlikely to reach levels that would submerge infrastructure for decades, researchers warn that intensifying flooding, storm damage and soil erosion, as well as reduced supplies in freshwater, threaten to undermine economic growth long before that date. Separate estimates also highlighted the high levels of exposure for major Chinese shopping and manufacturing centers. Guangzhou and Dongguan, both located in the Pearl River Delta in southern Guangdong Province, sit atop a world ranking cities vulnerable to flooding by Maplecroft, a research company based in Bath, UK. The low-lying nature of the delta means that “even conservative projections of sea level rise have serious implications for the region’s economy,” with about a fifth of the urban area of ​​Guangzhou classified as high or extreme risk. , wrote Maplecroft last year. Despite the high degree of exposure, the effect of sea level rise on economic growth has traditionally received little public attention in China. China’s Ocean Administration publishes annual reports on sea level rise and storm surges. Chinese cities have built thousands of miles of levees and levees in areas such as the Pearl River Delta. But neither the Chinese government nor researchers have yet released global public estimates of sea level rise for decades to come. Officials have in the past rejected international projections, including those from Climate Central. However, attention to the issue may change, after President Xi Jinping stepped up climate change mitigation by promising that China will achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2060. The annual blue book released by China’s National Climate Center in August 2020 said that from 1980 to 2019, the average sea level rise along China’s coast was 3.4 mm per year, or 0.2 mm per year above the world average. <> Climate capital Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT’s coverage here. Are you curious about the FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos