National 911 emergency line set to ring on July 25 – Pakistan





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the country’s first national 911 emergency helpline on July 25.

It would be a tentative deadline to kick off the multi-billion program called Pakistan Emergency Help Line (PEHL), merging all emergency service numbers into one. The Prime Minister’s Secretariat derived this concept from the U.S. 911 hotline to give Project PEHL a national identity.

Work to establish the national helpline began after the Lahore-Sialkot highway rape case in which a woman had to go through a difficult ordeal and failed to get through a helpline and to seek help from government services because of a jurisdictional dispute. The woman was gang raped in front of her children in September last year, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first free hotline number to which residents of all provinces will have access. access to avoid such an incident in the future.

During the investigation of the gang rape incident, he realized that many helplines were operating at once, but people were unsure of which to turn in a particular area for help. emergency to the department concerned. National roads and highways police and Lahore police also disagreed over the area of ​​jurisdiction where the crime was committed.

Prime Minister should open the initiative

All modalities were finalized in a series of meetings held with the provinces to establish the first national 911 emergency helpline, national helpline focal point Adil Safi told Dawn. Mr. Safi, who is the Deputy House Secretary to the Prime Minister, said the last and important meeting with the provinces in this regard will be held next week to welcome the PMs project.

Before launching the country’s first helpline, experts studied models of universal helplines from the UK, US and some other countries. He said that experts initially offered 786 as Pakistan’s national hotline number, but was later replaced by 911.

The national helpline was established under the aegis of the Home Office, which is headquartered at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad. The helpline will be managed by numerous operators who will work from the central control room at the NCOC office.

The provinces were tasked with establishing control rooms in their respective jurisdictions by appointing a huge brigade of trained and skilled operators and other staff.

Mr Safi said all existing emergency numbers would be linked to the national helpline under the proposed program. Staff would receive all emergency calls at the central control room from where they would forward them to the relevant departments for rapid action.

Initially, the four types of acute emergencies would be handled on the national helpline which would be linked to the police, firefighters, ambulance services and the national highway and highway police, the focal person said. This helpline number can be dialed via cellphones from any part of the country to avail of various services, even if the manager (caller) does not have access to the network, he said.

All emergency calls would be handled directly and directly by delegated staff who would transfer them to the officials concerned for rapid action.

A unique feature was incorporated into the new system under which a red light would continue to give an alarm until redress of the complaint and satisfactory response from callers were received against his complaint, he said. .

Responding to a question, he said the government has also sought support from the mobile phone companies to ensure the smooth implementation of the service, in addition to the membership of the PTA and other departments.

A mobile app has also been integrated into the facility to help rescue centers and police locate and reach people in an emergency quickly, Safi said.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 June 2021

