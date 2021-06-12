Thief involved in gang rape of wife in Pakistan killed in clash with police





Lahore, June 12 (PTI) Pakistani police killed one of four thieves who allegedly raped a 22-year-old bride on the first night of her wedding in Punjab province. On May 26, four thieves dressed in police uniforms broke into a house after a wedding ceremony in a village in Shujabad in the Multan district, about 35 km from Lahore, and took the family hostage. They entered the couple’s bedroom where they raped the bride in front of her husband after torturing them, police said. The woman’s medical report later confirmed the rape.

Following the incident, there was enormous pressure from the villagers and the media on the police to catch the culprits. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar learned of the incident and ordered the police high command to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Punjabi police in a statement released here on Friday said one of the four thieves involved in the gang rape was killed during an encounter.

“The thief and rapist Abid Hussain aka Abidi was killed in a clash with the police during an exchange of fire,” said a spokesperson for the Punjab police.

He said the police made sketches of the thieves on the victim’s family information and through them reached the culprit. “Abidi’s sketch, which was wanted in other robbery and rape cases in Shujabad, matched. The police arrested him and recovered a weapon and a motorcycle looted during a dacoity, ”the spokesperson said.

Abidi was being taken away for further recovery on Friday when some of his accomplices attacked the police team while on his way to have him released and opened fire. During the exchange of fire, Abidi was killed in gunfire from his own colleagues while his colleagues managed to escape, he said.

‘Abidi has been implicated in more than 40 cases of murder and rape during burglary and theft. He was also involved in a robbery and murder case in which a bride was raped on the first night of her wedding in the Haji Shahwala area of ​​Shujabad last year, ”police said and additional raids are underway. run to arrest the three remaining suspects. in that case.

The police spokesperson added that Abidi had been presented in front of the bride for identification. After his confirmation, gold ornaments, which were looted from the victim, were also recovered from him, he said.

A police officer from the Punjab police told PTI that his team identified Abidi’s three accomplices who were involved in the rape of the bride.

“There had been immense pressure on the police from the government to find the culprits and bring them to justice,” he said, adding that one of the main culprits was “brought to justice in the process. ‘a meeting’ and that soon the other three will be stopped. PTI MZ PMS PMS

