Biden thrives in Trump’s absence from the world stage





So many leaders at the last G-7 meeting, including those from Germany, France and Canada, simply seemed eager to overtake Trump this week; so much so that they greeted Biden like an old friend even when he wasn’t.

As world leaders marched along St. Ives Bay just before the summit began, French President Emmanuel Macron, who had never met Biden before, put his arm around him and the two marched with their arms around him. above arm below. They struck up a short but lively conversation that included discussions about how to make democracies more efficient for the middle class, one of Bidens’ favorite topics.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after a meeting with the heads of German federal states on June 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. | Pool / Getty Images

Being able to meet Joe Biden is obviously important because he defends the commitment to multilateralism, which we have been missing in recent years. said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, one of Trump’s favorite targets, just after arriving at the summit on Friday.

Even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, closer to Trump than any other G-7 leader, said everyone was absolutely delighted to see Biden and called their meeting a breath of fresh air. Later, when reporters asked if this comment was a criticism of Trump, the prime minister’s spokesperson said it was simply a reflection of their common security and climate change interests.

Some of the camaraderie in England could be attributed to world leaders simply practicing the diplomatic art form of open flattery. But much of it, experts say, is the result of international relations returning to normal after four years of intense whiplash. The leaders may not have said Trump’s name aloud, but his presence was felt.

There is no way to describe our friends’ relief at the change of administration. And not just because he’s no longer Donald Trump, said Stephen Sestanovich, former head of the National Security Council and the State Department. It is because the alliance has a backlog of real problems to resolve. The Biden administration wants to discuss how to develop cooperative responses to them in a way the Trump administration could never take seriously.

Biden arrived in England on Wednesday to attend several meetings of the G-7, NATO and those with European Union and European Council leaders and to discuss a multitude of issues, including Covid, the economy and the challenges posed by Russia and China. His final stop will be in Geneva, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meeting for which Biden has already received criticism.

This week, the G-7 countries are expected to organize no less than eight committees to work on political issues, including the corporate tax rate (an agreement has been reached between the G-7 to implement a minimum rate of 15 percent), technology, commerce, travel and the pandemic. These task forces generally did not take place when Trump was president.

Instead, Trump, who never held office before being elected president, played the role of disruptor, mocking international institutions, undermining trade deals, and questioning the commitments and military bases of the United States abroad. He supported Brexit in part to delegitimize the European Union, constantly criticized countries for not spending enough on defense and filed tariffs on European exports.

Biden, who spent decades as both a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and vice president, is seen internationally as someone with whom U.S. allies can work on issues. ranging from climate change to making Iran accountable for its nuclear ambitions.

After Biden’s election, foreign leaders and diplomats quickly proclaimed that the new U.S. president would bring back something that had been missing for four years: normalcy.

America is back. And we’re glad you’re back, European Council President Charles Michel told Biden in March at a video summit.

Yet some leaders are skeptical that US politics, with its deep partisan divisions, will remain stable enough for the country to regain its place as a reliable world power. Le Monde, one of France’s leading newspapers, said in a post-election editorial that Trumpism was not an accident but a lasting legacy of US politics.

Allies have lingering doubts about the forces that produced Trump’s election in 2016 and question whether those forces are gone for good, or the possibility that the United States could revert to a more controversial and transactional approach to NATO in 2022, or 20 2024, said Alexander Vershbow, former NATO deputy secretary and former ambassador to South Korea and Russia. I think this worry is real that, you know, the Trumpian trend trends in the United States might come back in full swing. And halfway through, or during the next presidential election.

But Vershbow, now a member of the Atlantic Council, said European allies are taking unique approaches to the United States now that Biden is in power. Germany, for example, wants the United States to regain its leadership position when France does not think that the United States can be trusted as much as before. But Macron, who tried to fill the leadership void left by Trump, appeared to be getting close to Biden, so much so that their interactions sparked a wave of attention on social media and led British media to dub him a nascent bromance.

The two will meet officially on Saturday.

Biden tried to nurture this idea that he is the reverse of Trump on the world stage. Since taking the oath, he has joined the Paris climate agreement, supported an attempt to revive the Iran nuclear deal and has spoken on several occasions about the importance of alliances, international diplomacy and stressed the commitment of the Americas to their allies and partners. He reassured leaders that the United States supports NATO’s collective defense doctrine and would assist a member state in the face of Russian aggression.

But there are still concerns about the policies of the Americas under Biden. Countries are concerned about the United States’ decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11; the urgent lack of construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to bring gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea; and how the United States approaches its economic rival, China.

A view of the Nord Stream 2 pipes at the port of Mukran near Sassnitz, Germany. | Axel Schmidt / Getty Images

Johnson, who held a bilateral meeting with Biden on Thursday, supports Biden’s commitment to tackle climate change and sharing the Covid vaccine with poorer countries, which health officials say should have been done earlier. But he’s still waiting for Biden to help push through a UK-US trade deal.

Heather Conley, who served as Assistant Under Secretary of State under George W. Bush’s administration, said U.S. allies believed the Biden administration would follow their agenda, but instead it seemed like Biden wants them to follow his.

Yet, said Conley, this is a marked departure from the Trump era in terms of policy and tone. Leaders may still have their differences, but they will expose them behind closed doors or through diplomatic channels.

There is no longer a sense of utter fear before a NATO or G-7 summit or fear that meetings will upset US policy, said Conley, now senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. There was much more energy devoted to the management or mitigation of former President Trump before, during and after the summit than the summit agenda itself. This does not mean that the American allies agree with the Biden administration on their initiatives, but these meetings will be predictable, stable and possibly productive.

Ryan Heath, Rym Momtaz and Esther Webber contributed to this report.

