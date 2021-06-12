Politics
What is behind the great ambitions of young Chinese people?
The Chinese people have long appreciated the importance of setting ambitious goals and striving to achieve them with perseverance. “No ambition, no achievement,” said Wang Yangming (1472-1529), a Chinese thinker of the Ming dynasty.
Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted Wang’s words in May 2018 to encourage young people to carry on the tradition.
“Chinese youth should foster a spirit of striving, be steadfast in their ideals, stick to their beliefs, be courageous enough to face difficulties and move forward, and work hard in an unyielding manner.” Xi said during an inspection visit from Peking University to the Chinese capital.
He called on young people to tie their ideals closely to the future of the country and to strive for national renewal.
From the methane tank to the Chinese dream
Xi found his career ambition at a young age working in a small village in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
In 1969, Xi, 15, arrived in Liangjiahe village as part of a campaign that saw tens of millions of educated urban youths living and working in the countryside. He spent almost seven years there and discovered his lifelong mission to make a difference by serving people.
Xi joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 1974. Then he became Party secretary of Liangjiahe and led the villagers to accomplish a series of projects for the benefit of local residents, including the construction of a dam, reservoirs. methane, a sewing workshop, a consignment and a mill.
In order to build methane tanks that could provide the villagers with gas for their stoves and lights, Xi traveled to neighboring Sichuan province to learn more about the techniques. Upon his return to Liangjiahe, he found that the practice was more difficult than the theory.
“The digging of the first methane reservoir was difficult,” he recalls in an interview in 2004. “The water around the reservoir kept rising, but there was no sign of gas. The problem turned out to be a clogged pipe. cleared the obstruction, the pipe splashed manure on my face. Immediately the gas started to spurt out, so we quickly connected the pipe to the stove. A flame more than 30 cm high rose above our methane stove.
In another interview in 2003, Xi summed up how Liangjiahe’s experience had influenced him: “I saw the power of the people and the foundation of their life. It was then that I really began to understand people and society.
Throughout his political career in different parts of China, Xi has maintained and strengthened his ties with the people and strived to improve his life. After becoming a leader at the national level, he called on the whole Party and the nation to work together for a better China.
“Meeting the people’s desire for a happy life is our mission,” Xi said during a meeting with the press after being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012.
He brought up the concept of the Chinese dream two weeks later while attending an exhibition entitled “The Road to Renewal”. He said that achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the country’s greatest dream in modern times.
In June 2019, the Party leadership launched a nationwide education campaign among the 90 million CCP members, urging them to stay true to the Party’s original aspiration and founding mission of seeking happiness. for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
New generations join the mission
Today, more and more young Chinese are joining the mission to create a better future for the country and its people.
News commentator Einar Tangen said that young Chinese people are waking up and wanting to play an active role in the development of the country.
“I think a lot of young people woke up and said, ‘Listen, if China is going forward, it will need the best of our generation. And I want to be a part of it, ”Tangen told CGTN in a recent interview.
“Much of the economic success has occurred over the past 40 years. They are proud of how far China has come,” he added.
“As a young generation, we take responsibility for the times,” said Zhu Yuhuilan, a student at Peking University. “We will accept our responsibilities and achieve achievements.”
As the younger generations dedicate themselves to lofty goals, China can more confidently face a variety of challenges along its journey, whether it’s fighting poverty, tackling COVID-19, or transform its growth model.
