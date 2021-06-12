Extortion is just a small part of the tangle of problems at the port





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo’s instructions to eradicate illegal harvests at Tanjung Priok port were immediately met with swift action by the police. The day after the instructions, the police immediately announced the arrest of dozens of extortionists. The Indonesian Maritime Communications Forum (Forkami) believes that the problem of illegal charges and violence at Tanjung Priok Port is only a small part of the tangle of port problems occurring across Indonesia. Read also : Zainul figure, the extortion coordinator in Tanjung Priok, who was arrested by police, has shoes priced at Rp 2million. Forkami President James Talakua said issues such as port tariffs, stacking times, congestion, loading and unloading times, smuggling, loading and unloading productivity, Leasing of land to trade competition issues were complaints from the Indonesian shipping community for a long time. “Not to mention the problem of ships facing many problems such as accidents, ship collisions, fires, shipwrecks and ship groundings which are heard almost daily and occur in various parts of Indonesia.” , he said on Saturday (12/6/2021). ). Read also : Unscrupulous employees involved in extortion practices, JICT: only a few All of these issues have not been resolved. One reason is that the right people in the right place are not placed to manage the shipping industry, including ports. Forkami President James Talakua said his organization strongly supports President Joko Widodo’s courage to go to the field and order the National Police Chief to act to eradicate illegal harvesting and violence in the country. port sector. Shame on the head of shipping matters, he said, when the president goes to the field because of a problem. Read also : Ask his staff to act quickly on the extortion thugs, head of the national police: if I do not act, I will reprimand! “This means that the office responsible for managing the shipping sector is functioning as intended,” he said. Therefore, the President or Minister must dare to replace the officials who cannot perform and work according to the expectations and mandates given and replaced with the right people and with extraordinary working abilities to help realize the vision of Indonesia. .







