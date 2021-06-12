



The former White House communications director, who was sacked by Donald Trump after 11 days, said it was “a humiliating experience.”

Anthony Scaramucci served under the 45th President of the United States from July 21 to 31, 2017.

Just days after taking office, he criticized members of the Trump administration in a media interview, mistakenly believing he was unofficial.

He was then sacked by the new White House chief of staff, John Kelly, on President Trump’s recommendation, 11 days after his appointment.

Speaking to Down to Business with Bobby Kerr, Mr Scaramucci, who is a financier and investment banker, said he started writing checks to 25-year-old politicians to link up with powerful people.

“I was a Republican Party fundraiser so when I went to work for Donald Trump he was in the third round for me,” he said.

“I started with Governor Scott Walker, then I was with Jeb Bush before I worked for Donald Trump.

“He was the party’s first choice [for the Presidential election] so I went to work for him. “

Anthony Scaramucci: “Getting fired by Donald Trump saved my career and my marriage”

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Mr Scaramucci then explained his swift entry and exit from the Trump administration.

“It’s a famous story at this point, but let’s face it, once he won the presidency and wanted me to go work for him in the White House, I let my ego do the talking. , I involved my pride, ”he said.

“Obviously it ended with my expulsion from the White House, but it was a great, humbling experience and I’m glad I did, I think I’m better at it, I think I’m a person wiser.

He added that he did not regret making the remarks about Trump’s staff in the media interview, as it benefited him in the long run.

“I don’t regret it because I think the dismissal probably saved my business career and my marriage,” Mr. Scaramucci said.

“If I had worked longer for Donald Trump, I think I would have had orange stains from Cheetos that I couldn’t have removed.

“So regret it? No. Was it a stupid thing to do? Absolutely.

“But I trusted the guy, his dad worked on the same site as my old man for 50 years, they had known each other since 1967 so I didn’t expect that from him.

Donald Trump pictured in October 2020. Photo: AP Photo / Alex Brandon

“That’s life. But remember this, I never blamed anyone for my dismissal, not President Trump or General Kelly, I am responsible for this mistake but I don’t regret it because of the way whose presidency Trump handled, and the stress he caused to the people around him trying to help him. “

As for the current American president Joe Biden, Mr. Scaramucci considers that he is “a great guy”.

“He’s doing a good job,” he said.

“I’m a Republican, although the Republican Party has been disfigured by that cult of personality known as Trumpism, so I’m probably a little more business-oriented, a little more practical.

“But that said, I like what he does with vaccines and I think it will open up the economy faster, so I’m going to congratulate him, I think he’s doing a good job overall. . “

Main Image: Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director pictured on July 21, 2017. Photo: CNP / SIPA USA / PA Images

