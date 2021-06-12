Staple Food Tax Controversy, Sri Mulyani Embarrassed By Jokowi, Until APPSI Calls Bokek State





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The speech on the basic food tax contained in the draft law on general provisions and fiscal procedures (RUU KUP) has sparked controversy. The KUP bill contains plans for the imposition of a value added tax (VAT) for the food and basic education sectors. Regarding the speech, the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, is considered to have embarrassed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was transmitted by a member of the XI DPR RI Commission, Mukhamad Misbakhun. Reported Tribunnews, Misbakhun said Sri Mulyani’s plan greatly affected the image of Jokowi, who is known to care about the little people. Member of Commission XI DPR RI Mukhamad Misbakhun. (Runi / Man (dpr.go.id)) Read also : Bekasi traders shocked to learn government wants to tax basic necessities Read also : PKS agrees that the tax system must be reformed but must respect the principle of justice “The controversy that has arisen and the strong public rejection of the plan of the Minister of Finance of the SMI have greatly affected the image of President Jokowi and the government, which is known to be very pro-little people,” said Misbakhun. in Jakarta, Saturday (12/6 / 2021). He also explained the reasons why basic necessities as well as the education and health sectors should not be taxed. According to him, these three things are constitutional mandates in the context of achieving the well-being of the nation as an objective of the state. “If rice is used as a tax object and subject to VAT, it will affect the quality of people’s food. “ “People need good food so that their quality of life is also good,” he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos