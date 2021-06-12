Politics
Selena Gomez challenges Boris Johnson on promise of surplus vaccines
Selena Gomez tweeted at Boris Johnson criticizing him for his announcement that the UK will donate five million excess doses of coronavirus vaccines by September.
Thursday June 10, the prime minister said the UK will start donating vaccines to the poorest countries in the coming weeks.
Five million doses will be administered by the UK by the end of September, and another 25 million by the end of the year.
[Boris Johnson], five million doses by September is too little too late, Gomez wrote on Twitter, tagging the PM account.
You promised Britain would give ALL of its surplus vaccines.
The pop star and actor then addressed his followers: Ahead of the # G7 summit in Cornwall, ask the Prime Minister to help him reach a billion doses.
Gomez linked to a Global citizen petition calling on Johnson to act now.
Thanks to the success of the UK vaccination program, we are now able to share some of our excess doses with those who need them. Johnson said in a statement made ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.
In doing so, we will take a giant step towards defeating this pandemic for good.
The american president Joe biden pledged that 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine will go to 92 low- and middle-income countries and the African Union.
Earlier this week, stars including Priyanka Chopra, Billie Eilish and David Beckham appealed to G7 leaders to donate 20% of their vaccines to the poorest countries.
The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, which means getting all countries vaccinated, as quickly and fairly as possible, they said in an open letter.
This weekend, the G7 summit (June 11-13) is a vital opportunity for you to agree on actions that will get vaccines where they are most needed, quickly.
Gomez also signed the letter, along with other celebrities such as Liam Payne, Olivia Colman, Orlando Bloom, Ewan McGregor and Lucy Liu.
Read more
Boris Johnson says post-Covid world needs to be more feminine in G7 opening speech
Andrew Lloyd Webber says hell will reopen theaters on June 21 even if that means being shut down
Noel Gallagher calls Boris Johnson an idiot for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic
