Jokowi asked to fix tangled ports in Indonesia





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Indonesian Maritime Communication Forum (Forkami) believes that the problem of illegal harvests and violence at Tanjung Priok port is only a small part of the tangle of port problems occurring across Indonesia. Forkami President James Talakua said his organization strongly supports President Joko Widodo’s courage to go out on the ground and order the National Police Chief to act to end illegal harvesting and violence in the country. port sector. According to him, with the president’s great attention to maritime transport issues, this should be a boost to transfer or replace people who are not able to manage the maritime transport sector. Also read: There is extortion at Tanjung Priok port, here is JICT’s response “We have also heard that the official of the Director General of Maritime Transport of the Ministry of Transport will enter his retirement period so that a replacement is necessary. We hope that the President can place a more suitable person to fill the post of Director General of Shipping so that the shipping industry can be managed properly, ”James said in a written statement on Saturday (12/6/2021). James added that the president’s assistants, such as the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, the coordinating minister of the economy, the minister of transport, the minister of public enterprises, the minister of finance, the minister of maritime affairs and fisheries, the minister of energy and mineral resources, TNI / Polri to governors or regents / mayors must get rid of sectoral egos and prioritize improvements in the maritime transport sector to maximize the toll maritime and make Indonesia the maritime axis. Shame on the head of shipping matters, he said, when the president goes to the field because of a problem. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “This means that the officers responsible for managing the shipping industry are working as planned,” James said. To read also: Head of the BKPM: I forbid extortion! Previously, PT Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) had fully supported the measures taken by the government and law enforcement to eliminate extortion practices in the Tanjung Priok port area, including at the JICT terminal. JICT also expressed disappointment that a handful of JICT employees were involved in the practice of extortion. In addition, JICT will strengthen and continue to implement the system denunciation which has worked so far to prevent violations or frauds that occur in the world of work. Any violation committed will be subject to severe penalties in accordance with applicable company regulations.

