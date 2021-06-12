Donald Trump: Biden causes sighs of relief among world leaders even as G7 divisions persist





Asked Saturday alongside Biden to find out if the United States was back, French President Emmanuel Macron answered yes.

“Definitely,” he said, waves crashing into Carbis Bay in the background.

Even the special guest at a Friday night reception took note of the new vibe.

“Are you supposed to look like you’re having fun?” joked Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who was then pictured in friendly conversation with Biden and his wife outside a futuristic biosphere, with her son Prince Charles and wife Camilla holding drinks in the background.

A more conventional presence

In their first session on Friday afternoon, held in front of a picture window at a seaside resort, world leaders took turns talking about efforts to contain the pandemic, according to officials close to the talks. Biden, sitting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canada’s Justin Trudeau, appeared prepared, according to a European official, describing his administration’s recent purchase of doses of Pfizer as a major move to bring in other countries.

A senior administration official said the first session aimed to highlight areas of agreement. A second session on Saturday proved more divisive as world leaders expressed serious differences over how best to approach China.

The disagreements, aired during a session that at one point became so sensitive that the entire internet was cut in the room, pitted European nations against the United States, Britain and Canada, who called stronger action against China for its authoritarian practices, including forced labor. practices in Western Xinjiang Province.

At one point, Biden forcefully called on other leaders to speak out against China’s undemocratic practices, officials said, stressing the need for action.

Yet although leaders disagree, the session was marked by renewed respect among leaders after four years of tension under Trump.

“These leaders seem to really love and respect each other, and seek out where that sweet spot is,” the senior administration official said, describing a real effort to find consensus on sensitive issues, including China.

To both sessions, Biden brought with him a large white plastic binder, printed with the presidential seal on the cover, to consult on the numbers and facts. Biden is a new president, but he’s very comfortable with this set of leaders. That means he can focus on content for the next summit, a senior administration official told CNN.

Biden offers an entirely different approach from Trump, emphasizing the warm ties with traditional U.S. allies in an effort to mend what Trump has fractured. His feelings of friendship often obscure the real differences between the United States and its allies, especially over China, trade, and global immunization efforts.

The senior administration official said Biden does not view the summits as mere verification events, but rather as an opportunity to move forward and move forward in terms of content and challenges.

There remains an ongoing debate about how far – and explicitly – to directly denounce forced labor practices targeting ethnic minorities in the statement scheduled to be released at the end of the summit, a key push by US officials during the meetings. which is expected to intensify on Saturday.

“It is too early to say what will end in the final (communiqu),” said a second senior administration official. “But certainly, that is our position, and that is what we stood for.”

Still, the group is expected to join Biden in announcing a new global infrastructure plan to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative after their talks.

“This meeting was about the future. Not the past.

At least in tone and optics, this weekend’s G7 is radically different from those held in Italy, Canada and France during the years Trump was in power.

From his golf course across the Atlantic, Trump has sought to inject himself into the foreign executives club he once belonged to, delivering scathing criticism of Biden’s first overseas trip, especially at next week’s summit with Putin.

“Please give him my warmest regards! Trump said in a statement.

Still, inside the seaside room at Carbis Bay on Friday, after the leaders sat around a table and embarked on their private talks that lasted about 90 minutes, Trump was anything but. the focal point of the conversation. In fact, according to those briefed on the meeting, his name was barely mentioned.

“This meeting was about the future,” a senior diplomatic official briefed on the session told CNN. “Not the past.”

In that first session on Friday, Biden focused on the critical nature of the moment democracies find themselves in and the need to show the world that they can still deliver.

A senior European official echoed this sentiment, saying that far from dwelling on the palpable frictions of the previous four years, the meeting and initial interactions between the leaders quickly took hold in a “commercial” atmosphere of confrontation. scale of the challenges facing the alliance. and their countries of origin.

“I don’t think anyone sees the point in replaying what happened with the previous administration,” the official said. Yet, the official noted, Trump’s absence does not erase recent experiences – and an unstable political environment in the United States is still on the minds of key allies, although it is not expected to carry directly to Biden’s attention in those early summit meetings.

Instead, it’s clear that world leaders are vocally relieved to have moved on, making little effort to veil their pleasure in a return to more normal relations with the United States.

“I am of course happy that the American president is present here,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has now sat around a G7 table with four American presidents. “He defends the commitment to multilateralism, which we have been missing in recent years.”

“I think it’s great that the US president is part of the group and is very willing to cooperate,” Macron said when meeting with Biden. Earlier, he posted a video of himself gripping Biden’s arms as they engaged in an intense conversation.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Johnson, the summit host, after meeting Biden on Thursday. Whether Biden once viewed Johnson as Trump’s “physical and emotional clone” has not been said.

Biden’s comfort among world leaders presents a stark contrast

The president appeared relaxed when he arrived at the summit alongside his wife on Friday. In a light drizzle, Jill Biden compared the meeting to a wedding.

Later, as the leaders emerged in packs from the resort where the summit is being held, the group smiled broadly alongside Biden as they walked over to their traditional “family photo” before the first session.

Returning inside, Biden walked arm in arm with Macron who hosted the last in-person G7 meeting on the Atlantic coast in 2019, which in part turned into a Trump-led argument about the desirability. to allow Russia to join the group.

Macron and Biden ended up walking into each other’s arms so slowly that other leaders, including Trudeau, had to circle them to enter.

As the afternoon progressed, Biden held a “sidelong” meeting with Macron, which onlookers described as intense but collegial. They will meet more formally on Saturday.

Macron’s 2019 summit in Biarritz was the third G7 Trump attended, and the third to show serious tensions with other world leaders.

At his first G7 summit, held on a cliff side in Sicily, his fellow leaders all pushed Trump to stay in the Paris climate agreement. Aides said he felt in league and announced an American withdrawal from the pact a few months later.

Signs that the 45th president wasn’t exactly fitting in were commonplace. As other leaders strolled around the summit venue for a photoshoot, Trump got into a golf cart separately.

The following year, Trudeau’s G7 summit in the woods of northern Quebec ended in disarray after Trump, who left early, announced from his departure flight that he was withdrawing his signature from the final declaration. .

He told reporters before his departure that his relationship with G7 leaders was “10 out of 10,” and scoffed at suggestions he was more looking forward to his next engagement, with North Korean Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

But the images of this summit of a scowling Trump, arms folded, pressed by leaders, including Merkel, on the summit press release have become iconic images of an isolated US president.

As Trump administration officials began planning for next year’s summit, hosted by France, there were open questions as to whether he would agree to attend. He told his assistants he thought they were a waste of time. And he complained about the annual focus on climate change issues which he says ignored the most pressing economic and security threats.

He was finally convinced to attend. But at a welcome dinner under the Biarritz lighthouse overlooking the Atlantic, Trump aggressively pressured his fellow leaders to re-admit Russia into their group after his ouster following the invasion of the United States. Ukraine by Moscow in 2014. Over dinner, Trump repeatedly claimed that his predecessor Barack Obama was to blame for expelling Russia from the group, formerly known as the Group of 8.

Last year, when it was Trump’s turn to host the G7, he promised to invite Russia as a summit participant. But the event never materialized due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Biden defeated Trump, his aides made it clear that Russia would not be invited to this group again. Instead, his first face-to-face meeting with Putin will take place separately, when the two meet in Geneva on Wednesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos