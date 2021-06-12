Saudi FM briefs Qureshi on challenges of organizing Haj – world





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a phone call on Saturday from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

In a statement, the FO said the Saudi minister briefed FM Qureshi on the challenges of organizing the Haj in 2021 and the political actions taken by the kingdom in the interest of public health.

“Qureshi expressed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in the public interest by the guardian of the two holy mosques,” the statement said.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia announced it would allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the kingdom to perform the annual Haj.

The Haj ministry said this year’s pilgrimage would be open to nationals and residents of the kingdom, limited to 60,000 pilgrims, according to the official Saudi news agency.

During the telephone interview, the two ministers reaffirmed the old and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. On behalf of Pakistani leaders, Qureshi extended his best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two men also discussed the results of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the kingdom and agreed to work together for a swift and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the leaders of the two countries, according to the statement.

“Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom,” he added.

The foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, according to the FO statement.

He added that the foreign ministers of the two countries hold frequent consultations on various issues. The two ministers met twice in May 2021; first, during Prime Minister Imran’s visit to Saudi Arabia, and then on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York, the statement said.

