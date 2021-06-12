Boris Johnson faces legal action for conservative billionaire donor peerage | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson faces legal action over his decision to give a peerage to a billionaire party donor in defiance of the watchdog’s advice for Lords nominations.

Election commission records show that Peter Cruddas, a former Conservative Party treasurer, gave another 500,000 to the Conservatives just three days after taking his seat in the upper house last February.

Lord Cruddas, a businessman and philanthropist who has given more than $ 3 million to the Tories since 2010, has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

At the time of his appointment, Downing Street made the highly unusual decision to publish an open letter from Johnson to Paul Bew, the chairman of the Lords Appointments Commission, explaining why he was putting Cruddas in the upper house without his approval.

However, the Good Law Project, which has launched a series of judicial review actions against the government for awarding contracts during the pandemic, said it intends to challenge the appointment in court.

More than 18,000 people have also signed a petition on the website of legal campaign groups calling for the removal of the peerage of Cruddass, claiming it makes a mockery of democracy.

Jo Maugham, executive director of the Good Law Project, said it was unprecedented for the Prime Minister to move forward with the appointment after objections were raised by the Independent House of Lords Appointments Commission , adding: We don’t just think it’s weird. We also believe it is illegal.

The body that reviews the news peers has raised historic concerns over allegations that Cruddas offered access to then-prime minister David Cameron in exchange for party donations.

In 2012, Cruddas, who at the time was co-treasurer of the Conservative Party, was at the center of the cash for access scandal.

He resigned after it was revealed that he offered access to the prime minister and chancellor up to 250,000 people. He was kicked out after images were broadcast of him apparently making an offer to undercover Sunday Times reporters.

A year later, Cruddas was awarded 180,000 damages in a libel action, although that amount was later reduced to 50,000 after aspects of the original allegations were confirmed. when the newspaper appealed.

The $ 500,000 donation made last year was the largest sum of money the tycoon, which is worth $ 1.3 billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, has donated to the Conservative Party.

He said at the time that it was certainly not true that there was a connection between the gift and his receipt of a lifetime peerage. It would be corruption and it certainly is not, he added.

Maugham said lawyers for Good Law Projects had indicated there was an apparent bias in Johnson’s decision to pursue his appointment regardless.

He said: The Independent Watchdog did not think Peter Cruddas should be given a peerage. But Boris Johnson ignored their advice and named him anyway. Just three days after joining the Lords, he gave the Tories half a million pounds. I don’t think it’s legal.

I think an impartial observer, presented with the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility or danger of bias in the decision-making of prime ministers.

The campaign group laid out its case in a pre-action protocol letter sent to the prime minister.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: All people are appointed in recognition of their contribution to society and their public and political service.

Lord Cruddas has a wide range of experience and knowledge in the charitable, business and political sectors which enables him to make an extremely valuable contribution to the work of Lords.