Politics
Boris Johnson faces legal action for conservative billionaire donor peerage | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson faces legal action over his decision to give a peerage to a billionaire party donor in defiance of the watchdog’s advice for Lords nominations.
Election commission records show that Peter Cruddas, a former Conservative Party treasurer, gave another 500,000 to the Conservatives just three days after taking his seat in the upper house last February.
Lord Cruddas, a businessman and philanthropist who has given more than $ 3 million to the Tories since 2010, has firmly denied any wrongdoing.
At the time of his appointment, Downing Street made the highly unusual decision to publish an open letter from Johnson to Paul Bew, the chairman of the Lords Appointments Commission, explaining why he was putting Cruddas in the upper house without his approval.
However, the Good Law Project, which has launched a series of judicial review actions against the government for awarding contracts during the pandemic, said it intends to challenge the appointment in court.
More than 18,000 people have also signed a petition on the website of legal campaign groups calling for the removal of the peerage of Cruddass, claiming it makes a mockery of democracy.
Jo Maugham, executive director of the Good Law Project, said it was unprecedented for the Prime Minister to move forward with the appointment after objections were raised by the Independent House of Lords Appointments Commission , adding: We don’t just think it’s weird. We also believe it is illegal.
The body that reviews the news peers has raised historic concerns over allegations that Cruddas offered access to then-prime minister David Cameron in exchange for party donations.
In 2012, Cruddas, who at the time was co-treasurer of the Conservative Party, was at the center of the cash for access scandal.
He resigned after it was revealed that he offered access to the prime minister and chancellor up to 250,000 people. He was kicked out after images were broadcast of him apparently making an offer to undercover Sunday Times reporters.
A year later, Cruddas was awarded 180,000 damages in a libel action, although that amount was later reduced to 50,000 after aspects of the original allegations were confirmed. when the newspaper appealed.
The $ 500,000 donation made last year was the largest sum of money the tycoon, which is worth $ 1.3 billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, has donated to the Conservative Party.
He said at the time that it was certainly not true that there was a connection between the gift and his receipt of a lifetime peerage. It would be corruption and it certainly is not, he added.
Maugham said lawyers for Good Law Projects had indicated there was an apparent bias in Johnson’s decision to pursue his appointment regardless.
He said: The Independent Watchdog did not think Peter Cruddas should be given a peerage. But Boris Johnson ignored their advice and named him anyway. Just three days after joining the Lords, he gave the Tories half a million pounds. I don’t think it’s legal.
I think an impartial observer, presented with the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility or danger of bias in the decision-making of prime ministers.
The campaign group laid out its case in a pre-action protocol letter sent to the prime minister.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: All people are appointed in recognition of their contribution to society and their public and political service.
Lord Cruddas has a wide range of experience and knowledge in the charitable, business and political sectors which enables him to make an extremely valuable contribution to the work of Lords.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]