Qureshi conveys Pakistan’s understanding of Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit Hajj





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is pictured with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this file photo released by the Foreign Ministry. In appeal to FM Qureshi, Saudi FM speaks of “policy measures taken by the kingdom in the best interests of public health.” Qureshi conveys Pakistan’s understanding of Saudi Arabia limiting the Hajj this year to its own citizens. Both examine the results of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent successful visit to the kingdom.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday conveyed Pakistan’s understanding to Saudi Arabia regarding the kingdom limiting Hajj to its own citizens this year.

Qureshi expressed his feelings during a phone call from Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Foreign Minister briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi on “the challenges of organizing the Hajj in 2021 and the policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the wider interest of public health,” the statement said.

Qureshi, in response, “expressed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in the public interest” by the kingdom.

During the appeal, the two sides reaffirmed the long-standing brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Qureshi sent his best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, guardian of the two holy mosques, and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In view of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the two foreign ministers “reviewed the results of the successful visit and agreed to work together for a swift and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the leaders of the two countries “.

Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom.

Bilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed, as well as the cooperation of the two countries in multilateral organizations.

The two sides also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two foreign ministers met twice in May 2021; first during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, then on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York.

Saudi Arabia limits Hajj

Saudi Arabia has limited the number of pilgrims for the Hajj this year and banned foreign travelers from coming to the country for the pilgrimage due to fears of COVID-19.

Only 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed this year to make the annual pilgrimage of citizens and residents, the Saudi News Agency reported on Saturday.

In light of what the whole world is witnessing as the continuing evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, Hajj registration will be limited to residents and citizens of the interior of the Kingdom only, the Saudi Hajj Ministry announced on Twitter.

Last year, only 1,000 people residing in the kingdom were selected to make the pilgrimage.

