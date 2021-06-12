The tax bill could be appreciated by the government of the future era





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Special staff of Finance Minister Yustinus Prastowo said the concept of taxation which is still in the form of a bill (RUU) will not be appreciated by the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Indeed, according to him, if this tax is implemented, then leaders will benefit from it in 2024. “So that heritage, maybe later the one who will benefit from it is not the period of Pak Jokowi, but this one heritage In the future, whoever is elected leader will have a better foundation, ”Yustinus said virtually, Saturday (12/6/2021). Read also: Basics of collecting taxes applicable in Indonesia Yustinus explained that this concept of taxation was conceived about 5 or 6 years ago and involved many international institutions. “All these concepts were prepared a long time ago 5-6 years ago, even recommendations from international institutions, internal studies which ScheduleIt hasn’t been transmitted yet, now we see the momentum is very precise, “he said. He stressed again, if all the speeches made by the government, including the incentives that were deployed during the Covid-19 pandemic, were not having a negative impact on the Indonesian economy. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “The government and the House of Representatives have paid many incentives during the pandemic. Currently, MSME tax is borne by the government at zero (percent), employee taxes are borne by the government at zero, companies pay a 50 percent discount on goods and services related to Covid-19, the tax is borne by the government. Some have been released, “Justinus said. Also Read: About VAT on Carbon Staple Foods, Ministry of Finance: We Design Bill to Prevent Massive Tax Evasion “It is impossible for the government to undermine the economic recovery by taking measures like this. Precisely because we focus on providing incentives, we start to think about future plans, what kind of political umbrella will be the, the pandemic is over, we can start to implement it, “he said. for follow-up. Please note that the government plans to impose a value added tax (VAT) rate for basic needs or basic necessities. The speech is contained in the Fifth Revised Draft Law No. 6 of 1983 Concerning General Provisions and Tax Procedures (RUU KUP). The previous VAT regulations were amended in the Job Creation Law, which replaced a number of provisions of Law No. 8/1983 on VAT. In the Law on the Creation of Jobs, it is stipulated that the amendment of Article 4A of Law No. 8 of 1983 still includes “basic products of which the population urgently needs” to be excluded from VAT. Read also: The PPN for basic necessities and friends is supposed to make the tax system fairer, this is the explanation of the staff of the Minister of Finance However, Article 44E of the Fifth Amendment to Law No. 6 of 1983 removes basic necessities from VAT liability.

