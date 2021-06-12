Record unemployment, inflation show “true face” of Prime Minister Imran’s change, Bilawal says – Pakistan





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday criticized the federal government for the budget it presented the day before, and said record unemployment and inflation had shown the true face of Prime Minister’s tabdeeli (change). Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media in Mardan, Bilawal called the budget an “enemy of the people” and “an economic attack on the people”. He said it was presented at a time when the country was facing high levels of inflation.

“You know inflation is at historic highs. Our inflation rate is higher than that of war-torn Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India,” Bilawal said. This is the true face of Imran’s tabdeeli (change). “

The PPP chairman said unemployment and poverty were also at historically high levels.

“(Imran) Khan sahab and his ministers are so embarrassed that they hid the poverty and unemployment figures from the economic survey. They think they can hide the fact that poverty and unemployment are at high levels. historical in the country. ”

Bilawal alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had experienced the biggest increase in poverty, adding that villagers with a livelihood before the PTI government were now unemployed. “These problems cannot be solved by hiding numbers.”

He said that only the PPP had pro-people economic policies and gave a sharp increase in wages and pensions during his tenure. Bilawal added that the Sindh government would set the minimum wage at 25,000 rupees and challenged the federal and provincial governments to do so as well.

“You cannot abandon the people who are sinking into the inflation tsunami because of your inability and incompetence. It is the demand of the PPP that if this budget is to pass, you must increase wages and pensions. depending on the rise in inflation, ”Bilawal said. .

In a statement released earlier today, he said the PTI would not be allowed to play with the future of nations. “The PPP will not allow Imran Khan to carry out an economic slaughter of the population,” he said.

Bilawal lamented that the prime minister remained “deaf, dumb and blind” to the people’s problems.

“The year may have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. The poor man’s house is still deprived of basic necessities. The household of the poor man’s house is still off,” he said.

“By presenting the budget for the year, Imran Khan clarified his enmity towards the poor. He laid out his anti-popular agenda with the new budget.

The PPP chairman said that while the government presented “false facts” in the economic survey, government employees protested against inflation in parliament.

People are fighting back now because they are aware of the empty promises of puppet prime ministers, he said, they know it is his habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to bring relief to an ordinary man.

Suspected rigging in the next AJK elections

During his speech to the media, the PPP chairman also claimed that the government was trying to rig the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir through tactics such as withdrawing PPP candidates and excluding voters from the elections. electoral lists.

“We have reservations about the AJK election race,” he said. He lashed out at the AJK prime minister and said he was not meant to be “a party servant” but was meant to represent the people of the region, claiming that the prime minister minister and the electoral commission colluded with the government.

Claiming that the PPP would win the elections in the AJK and form a government in the region, Bilawal said attempts to silence PPP workers through pressure, threats, arrests and cases would be unsuccessful. “The PPP workers are the bravest political workers in this country,” he said.

“If you arrest my worker’s son, I will arrest your son and if you arrest my elders, I will arrest your elders,” he warned.

Bilawal claimed that once the PPP came to power, it would bring real responsibility while solving the country’s economic problems.

“The PDM is no longer a democratic movement”

Responding to questions about the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal said the PPP had already made the mistake of boycotting the elections. He added that he had tried to make other political parties in the PDM understand the need not to abandon the political battlefield.

“If we had listened to them, the PTI would have had a super majority in the Senate and the PPP and PML-N would not have had their recent secondary successes,” he said. “No one can teach us how to fight undemocratic powers and how to win. Only the PPP knows how to do it.”

Bilawal alleged that the PDM admitted that resigning assemblies and boycotting the polls were not the right options, although they did not accept it. He went on to say that since the PPP and the National Awami Party (ANP) were not part of the alliance, it was no longer a democratic movement.

Despite the political differences between the opposition parties, he reiterated that they were on one page and reminded the crowd of his unconditional support for the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in giving the government “a hard time”.

