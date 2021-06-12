Bus explosions in western Kabul kill at least 7: Police, Middle East News & Top Stories





KABUL (REUTERS) – Explosions hit two buses in western Kabul on Saturday (June 12), killing at least seven people, police said. The blasts took place in an area dominated by the Hazara minority community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians. Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid added that six people were also injured in the blasts on Saturday. Violence increased as foreign forces withdrew from the country on September 11, and efforts to negotiate a peace deal between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents slowed. It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday’s attacks. The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks by the militant group Islamic State. In May, an unclaimed attack on a local school left around 80 people dead, most of them schoolgirls. The United States, one of the foreign countries with a significant presence in Afghanistan, believes that maintaining an international diplomatic presence in Kabul requires a “functional and secure” airport. A State Department spokesman said in a statement Friday: “We stress that a functioning and secure airport is essential to any international diplomatic presence and will benefit Afghan travelers and the Afghan economy.” Their comment appeared to be a message to the Islamist Taliban that unless countries with embassies in Kabul believe their diplomats can safely access a functioning airport, they could shut down their missions. The statement came a day after a Taliban spokesperson effectively rejected Turkey’s proposal that its troops stay to guard and manage Hamid Karzai International Airport after the rest of the state-led foreign force left. -United. The Taliban’s position poses serious questions to the United States, other countries and international organizations with missions in Kabul about how to evacuate personnel from landlocked Afghanistan if fighting threatens the capital. U.S. officials have said they believe the insurgents are seeking international legitimacy and an end to their pariah status. Australia closed its embassy in Kabul last month over security concerns. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week vowed to keep the US embassy open. President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from America’s longest war, stalled peace talks and relentless violence fuel fears that Afghanistan is headed for all-out civil war that could bring the Taliban back in power. Mr Biden is expected to discuss the issue during his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels next Monday.







