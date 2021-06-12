Johnson warns of upcoming lockdown easing in England

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted on Saturday that the next scheduled easing of coronavirus restrictions in England this month would be delayed due to the spread of the delta variant first identified in India.

In a series of talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in southwest England, Johnson admitted he had become more pessimistic about the sanction of the next easing slated for June 21 as the number of infections across the UK has risen to levels not seen since February.

The UK government is planning to take the next step to get England out of lockdown by removing all legal limits on social contact, including allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020 Johnson is set to make an announcement on the June 21 Schedule on Monday.

However, the recent increase in the number of new confirmed cases has led many scientists to ask for a delay of up to four weeks, so that more people can get vaccinated before the restrictions are lifted.

It is clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible, and it is also true that cases are increasing and hospitalization levels are increasing, “Johnson said on Sky News.” Now we don’t know exactly how far that is. is will result in additional mortality, but this is clearly a matter of serious concern.

When asked if he was less optimistic now than he was at the end of May, he replied: Yes, that is certainly right. “

The UK has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other country in Europe. After a devastating winter wave, deaths from COVID-19 have fallen sharply recently following a strict multi-month lockdown and rapid vaccine rollout.

The improved backdrop has helped ease lockdown restrictions in the UK over the past two months, with most sectors of the economy and society operating under social distancing guidelines. The four nations of the UK, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have lifted restrictions at different rates but generally pursued similar plans.

However, in recent days, more and more scientists have grown increasingly concerned and called on the UK government to postpone the June 21 easing, the fourth step of a four-step unlock that has been called by some British Freedom Media. Day.

Supporters of a hiatus, which includes the British Medical Association, say it would make the vaccine rollout more efficient by allowing more young people to receive their first vaccine and older people to receive their second, which the researchers said. evidence, helps contain the delta variant.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the board of the British Medical Association, said there is a huge risk that a premature easing of all restrictions will undo the excellent work of the country’s vaccination program and further fuel infections.

It is not only the number of hospitalizations, but also the risk to the health of a large number of young people, who can suffer from long-term symptoms affecting their lives and their ability to work, he said. added.

The vaccine rollout, which has been mostly based on age, was extended to 25-29 years earlier this week. The government has said it wants every adult to have received at least one dose by the end of July. About 62% of the UK population has had one stroke so far, while 43% have had two.

Government figures released on Friday showed 8,125 new cases daily. This is the highest one-day figure since February 26 and it means the 7-day average, which smooths out daily fluctuations, has tripled in the past month.

The delta variant, which is considered to be at least 40% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, now accounts for over 90% of all new confirmed infections in the UK

Although Johnson appeared to indicate he was ready to allow a break in easing the lockdown, he sought to minimize any fears that restrictions might be reimposed. When announcing the government’s four-step plan to exit the lockdown in February, Johnson stressed that each scheduled easing would be driven by data, not dates, and that each step would be irreversible.

The whole point of having an irreversible roadmap is just that, to make it irreversible, and to do it sometimes, as I have said several times, you have to be careful, ”he said.

Just to cheer you up, I want to tell you that scientists agree on one thing: they don’t think there is any need to go back, ”Johnson added.

Jill Lawless contributed from Falmouth, England.

