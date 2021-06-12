Vladimir Putin says Biden is radically different after impulsive Trump | US News





Russian President Vladimir Putin said US-Russian relations were at their lowest in years in an interview ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden next week.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The White House said Biden would bring up ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, the imprisonment of dissidents and other issues that have angered the relationship.

We have a bilateral relationship which has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years, Putin said, according to an NBC translation of excerpts from an interview that aired Friday.

Putin called former US President Donald Trump an extraordinary, talented, but impulsive individual and said that Biden, as a career politician, was radically different from the colorful Trump.

It is my great hope that, yes, there are pros, cons, but there will be no impulsive moves on the part of the incumbent US president, he said, according to an NBC translation. News.

Putin openly admitted that in the 2016 vote he backed Trump, who expressed his admiration for the Russian leader and, notoriously, at their first summit, appeared to accept his denials of electoral interference.

Biden, at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe this week, said: Were not seeking conflict with Russia.

We want a stable and predictable relationship, but I have been clear: the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.

Putin was asked about several Russian dissidents blamed on Moscow for their deaths, including ex-KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned in 2006. Putin dismissed the question and said some of those responsible for the deaths were went to jail.

Asked whether Biden called him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he heard dozens of such accusations. It’s not something that concerns me in the least, Putin said, dismissing it as part of common macho behavior in Hollywood.

Such speech is part of American political culture where it is considered normal. By the way, not here, it’s not considered normal here, he said.

On the issue of recent ransomware attacks the United States blamed on Russia, Putin denied any knowledge of the hacks and called on Biden to strike a cyberspace deal with him, NBC News said.

Putin also rejected a Washington Post article this week that said Russia was preparing to provide Iran with an advanced satellite that would allow it to track potential military targets across the Middle East. It’s just fake news. At the very least, I don’t know any of that sort of thing, Putin said, according to NBC News. It’s just nonsense, garbage.

