Oppn’s planning doesn’t matter, PM Modi will win again in 2024: Fadnavis

Nagpur, June 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2024 elections and the new government will be formed under his leadership despite political strategies the opposition may be planning, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday . after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the NCP’s residence in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters here, the opposition leader said Prime Minister Modi’s victory in the upcoming elections was certain given that he “reigned in the hearts of the people”. There is no restriction on who meets whom. The opposition or the ruling party (read Shiv Sena) can devise various strategies at their level. I just want to say one thing whatever strategy one envisions, Modiji is here today and will be there in 2024 as well. The new government will be formed again under Modiji’s leadership in 2024, although people can plan various strategies (against the BJP and the PM), said the former Maharashtra chief minister when asked about the recent meeting between Prashant Kishore and the head of the NCP. Asked about information about a letter purportedly written by Naxals asking the Maratha community to beware of leaders who use them, Fadnavis said: I think the government should take this letter seriously because the Naxal ideology is trying to create discontent with the government or the system in the minds of the people. First of all, you have to know whether the letter is genuine or not, and if it turns out to be genuine, then it should be taken seriously. ”According to NCP sources, Pawar and Kishor spoke for about three hours. This was Kishor’s first meeting with Pawar after the DMK and TMC won the legislative elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped shape the electoral strategy of these parties in After the election results, the strategist Electorate had declared that he would “leave this space.” The NCP is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. PTI CLS NSK NSK

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI