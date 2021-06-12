Connect with us

Politics

Oppn’s planning doesn’t matter, PM Modi will win again in 2024: Fadnavis

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Outlook
June 12, 2021 9:13 PM IS
Oppn’s planning doesn’t matter, PM Modi will win again in 2024: Fadnavis








perspectivesinde.com

1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530

Nagpur, June 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2024 elections and the new government will be formed under his leadership despite political strategies the opposition may be planning, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday . after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the NCP’s residence in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters here, the opposition leader said Prime Minister Modi’s victory in the upcoming elections was certain given that he “reigned in the hearts of the people”. There is no restriction on who meets whom. The opposition or the ruling party (read Shiv Sena) can devise various strategies at their level. I just want to say one thing whatever strategy one envisions, Modiji is here today and will be there in 2024 as well. The new government will be formed again under Modiji’s leadership in 2024, although people can plan various strategies (against the BJP and the PM), said the former Maharashtra chief minister when asked about the recent meeting between Prashant Kishore and the head of the NCP. Asked about information about a letter purportedly written by Naxals asking the Maratha community to beware of leaders who use them, Fadnavis said: I think the government should take this letter seriously because the Naxal ideology is trying to create discontent with the government or the system in the minds of the people. First of all, you have to know whether the letter is genuine or not, and if it turns out to be genuine, then it should be taken seriously. ”According to NCP sources, Pawar and Kishor spoke for about three hours. This was Kishor’s first meeting with Pawar after the DMK and TMC won the legislative elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped shape the electoral strategy of these parties in After the election results, the strategist Electorate had declared that he would “leave this space.” The NCP is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. PTI CLS NSK NSK

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

More from Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: