Biden should remind Erdogan of NATO core principles and values

Monday, President Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will finally have their first meeting in person, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. The Biden administration set the stage well for the meeting by studiously limit access to Erdogans at the White House in marked contrast to its last occupant. Biden should take this opportunity to warn Erdogan that his rejection of transatlantic values ​​and the spoiler role he plays in NATO is damaging the security and well-being of not only the alliance, but Turkey as well. and its citizens.

In his first major foreign policy address As president, Biden pledged to mend alliances, fight the spread of authoritarianism, and reclaim the credibility and moral authority of the Americas. Shortly thereafter, the Secretary of State Antoine Blink echoed Biden by pledging to put human rights at the center of US foreign policy. Bidens' upcoming meeting with Erdogan presents the Biden administration with the perfect opportunity to put those promises into action.

Erdogan, who enjoys a close relationship with the Russian president Vladimir Poutine, remains a disruptive force within NATO. The Washington Post announced the news on May 26 that Ankara used its veto to dilute the official NATO condemnation of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who illegally forced down an airliner to arrest Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board. turkey would have also blocked the punitive measures that the Baltic allies and Poland had lobbied for and even blocked calls for the release of political prisoners in Belarus.

The rush of Turkish presidents to protect Lukashenko is just Erdogan’s latest example of coming to the aid of the Kremlins by softening NATO actions against Russian threats. Ankara in the same way watered down the wording of aApril 15 statementexpressing solidarity with the United States for Russian cyber attacks on US government agencies and a April 22 statement expressing concern about Russian secret service detonates ammunition depots in the Czech Republic in 2014. The Erdogan government also blocked a NATO defense plan for the Baltic States and Poland for more than six months.

In addition to reminding Erdogan that Russia is one of the main adversaries that NATO serves to protect its members from, Biden should also stress the widespread worry within the transatlantic alliance and the bipartisan anger to the US Congress on Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense system from Russia. Biden can also remind him that the presence of the S-400s and their radars in a NATO country has the potential to allow Russia and other adversaries toget valuable informationuseful for bringing down the F-35, the state-of-the-art fighter aircraft flown in the region by the Americans and their allies.

Biden should also stress human security and the importance of the rule of law. The Chief Prosecutor of Turkey recently submitted a second indictment aimed at shutting down the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the country’s second opposition party. Scores of Lawmakers, mayors, city councilors and officials of the HDP party, including its former co-leader and presidential candidate Selahattin demirtaş remain in prison on false political charges.

The Biden administration set the tone in February when the State Department released its first declaration on Turkey by demanding the release of Osman Kavala Turkey’s leading philanthropist held in solitary confinement for more than three years on grotesque patterns and the resolution of the baseless case against a former State Department officialHenri barkey, who is tried in absentia as Kavala’s accomplice.

Biden should seek the release of two locally employed staff of the United States Department of State who are currently under house arrest or imprisoned in baseless terrorism charges. During her recent visit, Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met and thanked American and Turkish staff at the American Embassy in Ankara. By raising the continuing legal harassment by Turkish authorities against U.S. diplomatic personnel, Biden would bolster Sherman’s message as well as the morale of the diplomatic corps.

Biden should take this opportunity to remind Erdogan that freedom of religion or belief is one of the central tenets of transatlantic values. Turkish authorities expelled 30 Protestant religious leadersin 2020 and35the year before, and even starteddeport foreign spousesof the Turkish Protestant clergy, hoping to drive out the Turkish Protestants, who do not want the state to separate them from their families. Finally, Biden should echo the strong condemnations of the State Department as good as bipartite House and Senate working groups for the fight against anti-Semitism to make Erdogan understand that the anti-Semitic statements he made last month that he had no place in NATO or in the civilized world, for that matter.

Biden has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to a foreign and security policy focused on human rights and conducted in coordination with the allies. The next meeting of the US president with his Turkish counterpart, NATO’s main spoiler that hinders multilateralism, will test this commitment.

Biden must make it clear that the United States will stand firm when it comes to upholding NATO’s integrity and stand in solidarity with pro-democracy forces in Turkey and beyond, because the Alliance is and must remain no only a collective defense organization, but a community organization of values.

Eric Edelman, career diplomat and former US Ambassador to Turkey (2003-2005), is Senior Advisor at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (@FDD). He also serves with 137 others on the advisory board of Justice for Kurds, a New York-based non-profit organization created to defend the Kurdish people.

Aykan Erdemir is a former member of the Turkish Parliament and Senior Program Director for Turkey at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Follow him on twitter @aykan_erdemir