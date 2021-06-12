Saudi FM informs Shah Mahmood of challenges in organizing hajj – Pakistan





Posted Jun 12, 2021 6:45 PM

Saudi FM briefs Shah Mahmood on challenges of organizing hajj

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a phone call from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday and discussed bilateral relations as well as the challenges of organizing the Hajj this year due to the pandemic.

Saudi Foreign Minister briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi on the challenges of organizing the Hajj in 2021 and the political steps taken by the Kingdom in the wider interest of public health.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in the public interest by the guardian of the two holy mosques.

During the appeal, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed the long-standing and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of Pakistani leaders, Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his best wishes to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, guardian of the two holy mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In view of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers reviewed the results of the successful visit and agreed to work together for a swift and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the leaders of the two country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the cooperation of the two countries in multilateral organizations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of common interest.

In keeping with the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of the two countries hold frequent consultations on various issues.

The two foreign ministers met twice in May 2021; first during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, then on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York.

