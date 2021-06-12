G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in response to China – world





June 12, 2021

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in response to China

CARBIS BAY, United Kingdom (AFP) – G7 leaders on Saturday adopted a rival plan to oppose China’s Belt and Road Initiative by helping build infrastructure in the poorest countries in the framework of a “value-driven, high-level and transparent” partnership. The adoption of the American-inspired “Build Back Better World” (B3W) project came after President Joe Biden and leaders met to discuss “strategic competition with China and pledge to take concrete action. to help meet the huge infrastructure needs in low- and medium-term countries. income country, ”the White House said. China has been widely criticized for burdening small countries with unmanageable debt as part of its trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative, which has seen money loaned for projects spanning across the ‘Asia, Africa, Latin America and even Europe. President Xi Jinping launched the BRI in 2013 to dramatically expand China’s economic and political influence, with many infrastructure plans seen as helping deliver its goods to the world. China denies any ulterior motive to the vast investment project. But critics argue that he is using the financial leverage resulting from the program to strengthen his influence, in what they call “debt trap diplomacy.” The White House said the G7 initiative would have an equally global reach, estimating that the developing world needs more than $ 40 trillion in infrastructure, a gap “which has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic -19 ”. “B3W will collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments for low- and middle-income countries in the years to come,” he said. The funding will focus on the environment and climate, labor guarantees, transparency and the fight against corruption, he added, in implicit contrast to China’s opaque funding. Further details would come in the final communiqué of the G7 summit on Sunday, the White House added. The question is near for the elite club of wealthy democracies. Italy was the first member country to sign the BRI, infuriating Washington and much of the European Union. President Xi visited the country on a tour of Europe in 2019, with Italy’s official signing of the Belt and Road Agreements being the centerpiece of the trip. Another supporter of the program is Greece, a member of the EU. A notable 2008 deal by his then-conservative government ceded the container terminals at the main port of Piraeus to Chinese shipping giant Cosco.







