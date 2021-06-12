When Napoleon marched on Moscow in 1812, Russian General Mikhail Kutuzov ordered his forces to withdraw. They abandoned their capital and held on to their energies until Napoleon, his fatally elongated supply lines, had to retreat and see winter, disease and guerrilla attacks destroy his army and his reputation for invincibility.

The Conservatives could have stood idly by and allowed a vicious left to destroy itself. Instead, they went on the offensive. No dispute is too trivial to ignore now. No crust too small to pick. Like all boastful hard cases, they seek out fights and if a real conflict isn’t offered, they’ll pick one with any passerby.

Imagine trying to explain to foreign diplomats at the G7 how the decision by the Middle Common Room at Magdalen College, Oxford, to remove a portrait of the Queen became the main story of the Conservative press and pushed ministers into the government to fit of fury. The University of Oxford is one of 166 higher education institutions establishments in the UK you could start, and Magdalen is one of the 39 colleges in Oxford. It has a junior common room for undergraduates, a senior common room for academics, and an intermediate common room for graduate students. Our guests should understand that in the midst of a health and economic crisis, one-third of a thirty-ninth out of one hundred and sixty-sixth of the higher education system has become a national story because our right has decided that the crime of manufacturing out of nowhere will keep he in power.

Like many of their left-wing counterparts, second-rate conservative politicians have become mercenaries of the culture war. Their career depends on an endless war. Gavin Williamson is a failed education secretary. But he secures his position by condemning obscure students at an Oxford college and pledging allegiance to the Queen, who can easily do without. Oliver Dowden was once a moderate conservative. The Culture Secretary was a Remainer who worked for David Cameron. Turning into a thug censor is his way of assuring the new regime that he is an obedient soldier worthy of being promoted out of his backwater department.

Dowden is now purging cultural institutions of ideologically unhealthy administrators and insisting that those who remain declare their support for government policies. When the left behaved like this, the right once complained of canceling culture and modern Stalinism. Now it is the Conservatives who are demanding that the government appoint panels of patriots to force the National Trust and museums to airbrushed accounts of colonialism and the slave trade from historical records, as surely as Stalin airbrush images of its fallen rivals from Soviet image libraries.

The sight of Munira Mirza leading the Culture War at Johnsons Downing Street makes the Stalinist comparison appropriate. I have already written about how the leader of Political Unit No.10 and her Revolutionary Communist Party moved from the far left in the early 2000s, where she denounced the Liberals and Social Democrats as clearance sales and frauds, to the alt-right, where it focused on the denunciation of liberals and social democrats as clearance sales and frauds.

A play by Matt dAncona on the Tortoise site describes the current power of Mirza and her husband, Dougie Smith, a Johnson repairman, who in his spare time made money by organize orgies for the wealthy bettors of Mayfair.

Allegory of the stupid furies of today, the image of a former communist revolutionary and a restless old swinger It’s hard to do better to fuel the raging click-bait campaigns to deflect the masses. Johnson and his cabinet make no secret of their admiration. When it comes to culture wars, a senior minister said in Ancona, we win. Keir Starmer doesn’t have an answer to that sort of thing, because his party is so crazy awake.

So maybe it is. But for most of the 21st century, the Conservatives did not feel the need to fight. They understood that the cultural wars were waged as much within the liberal left as between the left and the right. They could sit back and reap the benefits as intolerant leftists chased away natural supporters. I saw them run away and silence progressive Muslims and ex-Muslims who wanted to oppose reactionary Islam, Jews who wanted to confront anti-Semitism, mainstream socialists who believed the notion of white privilege ignored the effects class, and feminists who believed in the reality material of biological sex. Like last week, the court ruled that Maya forstater had every right to say that sex should not be confused with gender identity, all the conservatives had to do was quietly reassure the alienated progressives that they would at least leave room for discussion.

In War and peace, Leo Tolstoy General Kutouzov despises the advice of his officers who want him to meet Napoleon in the field. They think fighting is fun, Kutuzov sniffs. They don’t understand that you can only lose by going on the offensive. Patience and time are my warriors, my champions.

Conservatives decided it would be fun to fight their enemies, real and imagined, on all fronts

The Conservatives are going on the offensive everywhere now. They lost patience and decided that it would be fun to fight their enemies, real and imagined, on all fronts. The red mist has descended and they don’t know when to stop.

We got a taste of how the center-right might end up attacking far-right politics last week. Boris Johnson and biker Dowden have slammed England cricket authorities for going overboard when they suspended a fast pitcher for sexist and racist tweets he wrote as a teenager. Fair enough, there is something sinister about secret online cops who have been hunting dirt for years to litter their targets.

However, when real racists booed English football players for taking the knee, Johnson was extremely reluctant to censor them. He only succeeded mumble a few words after Gordon Brown demanded that he give the national team his public support. Are angry white men yelling at black footballers his base now, a core he dares not challenge?

Respectable American Republicans believed they could manipulate culture wars to their political advantage. They found themselves with Donald Trump, their disgraced country, and a fascist mob invading their legislature. As true conservatives once knew, it’s best to avoid picking fights when you have no idea how they will end.