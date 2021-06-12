



Home India PM Narendra Modi to attend G-7 summit virtual outreach sessions Prime Minister Modi last month canceled his visit to the UK following the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the G-7 Summit outreach sessions hosted by Great Britain in Cornwall, UK. He will speak during three sessions Saturday and Sunday on the themes Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener. Prime Minister Modi last month canceled his visit to the UK following the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The G7 includes the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. The UK currently holds the Presidency and has invited India, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as guest countries for the Summit, which will witness a hybrid of physical participation and Virtual. The theme is Build Back Better, and the UK has identified four priority areas for its presidency: leading the global recovery from the coronavirus while building resilience against future pandemics; promote future prosperity by defending free and fair trade; fight against climate change and preserve the planet’s biodiversity; and defend shared values ​​and open societies. Since 2014, this is the second time that the Prime Minister has participated in a G7 meeting. India was invited by the French presidency of the G7 in 2019 to the Biarritz Summit as a goodwill partner and PM Modi participated in the sessions on climate, biodiversity and oceans and digital transformation. What’s in it for India? India has long called for reforming global institutions and groupings to reflect today’s geopolitical realities. Trumps is proposing to expand the G7 and is part of New Delhi’s idea of ​​being part of the global high table. With a strong China just around the corner, the United States is calling on all like-minded countries to team up to deal with Beijing. If Biden and Johnson are to work on building a global alliance of 10-11 countries, that will be an important signal. As India faces a massive vaccine shortage, New Delhi will monitor the allocation to be announced by the US president. Last week, the United States announced it would distribute vaccines to India as part of its global vaccine sharing strategy, days after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with key officials from the administration in Washington DC. The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines For all the latest news from India, download Indian express application.

