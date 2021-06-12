Brian Kemp could cheat Donald Trump





Brian Kemp has hailed Trump just enough to neutralize purge threats, at least so far. Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

There are two very obvious dimensions to the 45th Presidents’ Vengeance Crusade 2020. First, it has been impressively successful in getting a solid majority of elected Republican and grassroots activists to join, or at least refuse to contradict. , his big lie about having won or even swept away the 2020 presidential election. Second, he and his bravos really want to spill the blood of Republican elected officials whom he accuses of undermining his efforts to reverse the results before they are confirmed by Congress on January 6. Among them, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who certified Bidens. victory in the Peach State, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who ratified this certification.

At this point, Raffenspergers hash seems pretty much settled. The provocative election administrator was recently censored by a state GOP convention for his sins against Trump. Before that, he suffered the ignominy of having some of his powers nullified in the GOP voter suppression legislation that he otherwise supported. And more importantly, Trump was able to convince Jody Hice to give up a secure seat in the United States House to face Raffensperger in a primary in 2022. The incumbent also faces a challenge from the candidate who ‘he narrowly beat in the 2018 Republican primary. And he can’t win with a plurality by dividing the MAGA vote thanks to Georgia’s majority vote requirements for the primary and general elections; chances are now Raffensperger won’t even make the second round if there is one.

Brian Kemp, however, is a whole different matter.

You have to understand that the Beef Trumps with Kemp didn’t start in late 2020. The Georgian managed to annoy his chairman by not following his erratic example of reopening businesses in April 2020. Before that, in late 2019, Kemp refused to follow the advice of Trumps. on a person appointed to a vacant seat in the United States Senate. Clearly, Trump considered these acts of ingratitude certain because he was that his endorsement of Kemp before a second round of the Republican gubernatorial post in 2018 was the only reason the governor was the governor.

But Trump is struggling to get someone great to run against Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary. Yes, suddenly former Democrat Trumpy Vernon Jones is in the running, with the blessing of former presidents (otherwise its approval, so far). But putting issues with Trump aside, Kemp is much closer to the Georgia GOP idea of ​​a governor than a black ex-Democrat who was pro-choice not so long ago and who has quite a bit of baggage (including a rape allegation which he refuted by claiming a consensual threesome sex). The incumbent did a lot of MAGA hay signing, then defended the recent voter suppression law, and generally reverted to ownership of the Liberal behavior he displayed when he ran as a Tory politically incorrect in 2018. At the same state GOP convention that censored Raffensperger, Kemp was greeted with hoots, but also cheers, and no one even offered to punish him for letting Trump down during elections.

With the time elapsing before the 2022 cycle fully begins, Trump must be frustrated by Kemp’s potentially powerful challengers who did not accept his offer of support. He was promoting former congressman Doug Collins as Kemp’s drummer in December. But Collins, seemingly exhausted by his unsuccessful Senate run in 2020 (he finished third in the special election arena to complete Johnny Isaksons’ tenure, behind Loeffler and eventual winner Raphael Warnock), chose to announce that he would not be running for any position in 2022.

Now CNN is reporting another Trump misfit in Georgia:

In early May in Mar-a-Lago, Trump met with Georgia State Senator Burt Jones and the father of Jones, a wealthy pro-Trump donor, and said he wanted young Jones to run for the post. of governor against Brian Kempin, the Republican primary. With the backing of former presidents, Jones could overthrow the first-term governor, one of Trump’s main political targets.

But at the end of the meeting, Jones let Trump know that he was unsure of facing Kemp and would rather run for lieutenant governor, according to four people familiar with the meeting.

Jones’ logic is impeccable. He would instantly be the frontrunner for the Republicans’ open nomination to LG (incumbent Geoff Duncan, another GOP elected official who refused to accept the 2020 Trumps big lie, doesn’t even bother to run for office), then, assuming he won the general election, would be in the catbird seat for 2026, when Kemp, if he survives, would be on time. And even with Trump’s backing, hiring an incumbent governor in a primary would be difficult at best. But what does Donald Trump care about Jones’ long-term career strategy? He wants Brian Kemp punished now.

Georgia’s 2022 Trumps stumbles aren’t limited to governorship, either. He has very publicly encouraged University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker (a friend of Trumps dating back to the days of Walkers playing for a professional football mogul-owned franchise) to run against Raphael Warnock when the Democrat sues. a full term in the Senate next year. The Assets nearly froze the ground as other Republicans waited to see what Herschel, as he is universally known in Georgia, would do. But Walker, who currently lives in Texas, takes his time as Warnock happily raises funds, and Republicans may have to scramble for a candidate if the former Heisman Trophy winner finally gives the race a pass.

For all of his power within the GOP, Trump does not have a perfect record as a kingmaker. In the deep and very Trumpy red of Alabama in 2017, in the special election created when Jeff Sessions became (briefly) Attorney General, the president endorsed the senator named Luther Strange in the GOP primary and a second round, then approved the savage man who beat Strange. , Justice Roy Moore, in the general election. He went 0-for-three.

As for Kemp, even if he foils Trump and avoids a serious primary challenge, he will still have a tough general election ahead of him, likely against the woman he barely beat (after purging many of his voters from the lists) , Stacey Abrams. Moreover, any steps he takes to convince MAGA voters that he is as savagely reactionary as ever will likely eliminate any credit voters might otherwise give him for his independence from Trump. But I’m sure Kemp lives one day at a time politically, and so far he survives.

