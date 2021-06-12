What did Narendra Modi offer YS Jagan for this favor?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the nation’s capital for two days. While the government says the tour is targeting three capitals and Polavaram, the opposition alleges Jagan visited Delhi ahead of the trial of the request to cancel the bond in the IWC court.

A YSR congressional media section reported that Jagan had agreed to leave Gautam Adani to Rajya Sabha from the Andhra Pradesh quota. Previously, Jagan appointed Ambani’s close associate, Parimal Nathwani, to Rajya Sabha. It has been over a year since Nathwani was appointed to Rajya Sabha.

At the time, the ruling party boasted of Nathwani bringing massive investments to Andhra Pradesh, but nothing like this happened. So, the investment board is unlikely to come in handy when appointing Adani to Rajya Sabha. The opposition will start claiming the YSR congressional government under the name of Ambani – Adani government

The BJP government in the center is starting to feel signs of opposition to power. A popular claim is that the Modi government only works for Ambani and Adani. Thus, Modi and Shah bring Adani to Rajya Sabha via the YSR congress. In addition, discussions are underway as to what the YSR Congress is getting in return from the BJP for this Rajya Sabha seat.

