Biden Administration Shuts Trump-Era Office for Immigrant Crime Victims | World news





The Biden administration said on Friday it dismantled a Trump-era government office to help victims of immigrant crimes, a move that symbolizes President Joe Biden’s rejection of former President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to link immigrants to crime.

Trump created the Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, known by its acronym VOICE, by executive order during his first week in office in January 2017.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it was replacing VOICE with a “more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system.”

VOICE will be replaced by The Victims Engagement and Services Line, which will combine long-standing services, such as methods for people to report abuse and mistreatment in migrant detention centers and a notification system for lawyers and others with a vested interest in immigration matters.

The new office will add a service for potential visa recipients for victims of human trafficking or violent crime in the United States.

Providing assistance to the most vulnerable societies is a core American value. All people, regardless of their immigration status, should be able to access victim support services without fear, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Stephen Miller, a key architect of Trump’s immigration policies, called the decision to shut down VOICE a moral stain on our nation’s conscience. “

He compared the new office to the Drug Enforcement Administration opening a call center to help drug traffickers get lawyers and amnesty for their crimes. “

The Department of Homeland Security is a law enforcement agency, not a legal aid center for criminals and offenders, ”Miller said.

Jon Feere, an ICE official during the Trump administration, said he referred a man to VOICE whose sister was killed by a drunk driver and whom the office helped families figure out the status of immigration cases.

The change in tone in immigration is striking between the two administrations.

While studies suggest immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born people, Trump has relentlessly sought to make the connection. He kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign by illegally portraying Mexicans in the country as violent criminals and frequently highlighted the MS-13 gang, which was created by Salvadoran immigrants.

To advance his immigration agenda, Trump invited families of angels whose loved ones had been victims of immigrant crimes to campaign rallies and high-profile speeches.

Trump’s office for victims of violent crime appears to have had little impact.

Its most recent quarterly report released online for the last three months of 2018 shows that it answered 781 calls in the three-month period and that only 256 of the calls were for the services it offered. About half were inquiries about the status of immigration cases, and most of the rest were referrals for help, such as social services to help cope with the impacts of domestic violence or assault.

The office has been used as a platform by the Trump administration to promote a link between immigrants and crime.

I have had to hold the hands of too many mothers who have lost a child to DUI or someone else who has been raped by an illegal alien or immigration related person, Barbara Gonzalez, then director of VOICE, told reporters in October 2019 This is an issue we cannot ignore as a country.

In April, the Biden administration ordered U.S. officials to avoid using terms like illegal alien and instead use the phrase undocumented non-citizen.

Vice President Kamala Harris drew sharp criticism from some of the administration’s pro-immigration allies for telling potential migrants during a visit to Guatemala on Monday: Don’t come… Don’t come, ”and that they would be refused entry to the American border with Mexico.

