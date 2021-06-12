Canada pays final tribute to family killed in truck attack





London (Canada) (AFP)

The city of London, Ontario, on Saturday paid tribute to a Muslim family deliberately mowed down by the driver of a pickup truck in an attack that shocked Canadians and which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “terrorist.”

Four members of the Afzaal family – a man and his wife, their teenage daughter and mother – were walking around their London neighborhood on Sunday when a 20-year-old man in a black van hit them on purpose. , according to the authorities.

A fifth family member, a nine-year-old boy, was seriously injured but is recovering.

The funeral of Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, their daughter Yumna, 15 and the mother of Salman, Talat, 74, are scheduled for early Saturday afternoon at the Islamic Center in London.

A ceremony open to the public is planned on a nearby football field.

The funeral will be private, but people are encouraged to line up along the route of the funeral procession in solidarity with the victims of the attack, which has severely shaken the Muslim community and other Canadians.

Participants are invited to wear either green ribbons, to denounce Islamophobia, or purple ribbons, the favorite color of young Yumna.

Numerous vigils and solemn commemorations have taken place across Canada in recent days, and on Friday several thousand people joined an ecumenical march through the streets of London, home to some 30,000 Muslims.

Many carried posters that read “We are all human” or “Hate kills”.

People also paid tribute on Friday in Quebec City, where a shooting in a mosque in January 2017 left six dead.

The latest attack has fueled debate over the prevalence of Islamophobia in Canada and, among the Muslim community, heightened fears that displaying outward signs of religious affiliation could make a person a target.

Imam Aarji Anwer, of the Islamic Center, told state broadcaster CBC that he hoped the ceremony would help people mourn and end.

In another interview with CBC, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the attack shocked people across Pakistan.

He called on the international community to take action against “hate websites that create hatred between human beings”.

“The problem, at the moment, is that there is not enough motivation and that some international leaders, or leaders of Western countries, do not really understand this phenomenon,” he added. CBC airs the interview on Sunday, but released clips earlier.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, who has no criminal record and no known connection to an extremist group, has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Police, who say the attack was planned and motivated by hate, did not rule out adding terrorism-related charges.

Trudeau has promised to step up the fight against extremist groups.

In the aftermath of the attack, Canadian MPs passed a non-binding resolution, introduced by the left-wing New Democratic Party, calling for a national summit on Islamophobia this summer.

AFP 2021

