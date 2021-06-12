JOHNSTON: Trump isn’t leaving anytime soon | Notice





I thought after the 2020 national election ousted Donald Trump by a slim margin and put Joe Biden in the White House, Trump would simply drop the news.

He’s still a strong Conservative presence with a sizable following, and also, after four years in office when he’s the subject of a largely unsuccessful congressional and FBI investigation, he’s still in the crosshairs of the prosecutor. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has assembled a grand jury to review testimony that could lead to criminal indictment on the basis of Trump’s business dealings before being elected.

Vance was successful in subpoenaing financial and tax documents related to business activities prior to the 2016 election. We have more than once heard that a seasoned prosecutor could use the grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. he was thinking about it. All he would have to do would be to extract the testimony of the target’s associates, under threat of perjury charges.

Vance’s subpoenas are said to be addressed to lawyers, accountants, project managers and many members of the Trump family. The TV show Apprentice, winner of the first season (2004), William Rancic, appointed by Trump as project manager of the Trump Tower in Chicago, will be on this list. Cy Vance is looking for evidence of criminal tax evasion, bank or insurance fraud, or dirty and clandestine transactions in connection with Trump’s complex global affairs.

Throw enough stuff on the wall, something should stick. Trump calls the investigation a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history. Looks like Vance is motivated more by politics and personal vendetta than by justice.

We’ve heard from Trump’s sleazy former adviser Michael Cohen that when Trump gives orders to his closest associates, it’s often with a nod or a thumbs-up. Nothing for recording. Cohen accused Trump of following the modus operandi of a mafia boss, which may be true. But after all the stuff in the press about Cohen, any testimony Michael Cohen gives will have about as much credibility in a courtroom as if it came from my talking parrot.

It’s the usual business model for large real estate development companies, including the Trump corporation, to be a conglomerate of projects, each with their own corporate structure limiting liability. The Trump organization is made up of some 500 global business entities, and if five or six of them have gone bankrupt under judicial supervision, then that’s okay; Trump has never filed for bankruptcy and contrary to rumors, he is not broke.

Each independent project is capitalized separately and files the required documents with the IRS and other government agencies. The total number of documents must reach millions of pages, enough to fill a boxcar and possibly a train of boxcars. One would assume that the tax documents have already been carefully reviewed and forwarded by the IRS. The Trump International Hotel and Tower project in Chicago, for example, is valued at $ 1.2 billion and Trump’s stake is $ 112 million.

My wife and I were close friends with a couple who bought a future suite for around a million dollars before construction began. Trump may have been reluctant to release his tax documents for whatever reason, but I’d bet he always employed a team of seasoned accountants to write clean returns for his personal and primary Trump Corp returns.

Finally, I’m pretty sure Donald J. Trump won’t collapse without a hellish fight. It will be interesting to watch.

Dr Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has served on several community boards and been involved in clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted via the Daily Journal at [email protected] or directly at [email protected]

Joe Yurgine will return to Conversations with Ken & Joe in two weeks.

