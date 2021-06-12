Although the UK has hosted President Biden on a visit to rally the democracies of the world, Britain’s reopening is threatened by a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. This new variant, originating in India, is directly linked to the disappointing and undemocratic management of the Narendra Modi governments of the pandemic. The new strain of coronavirus is just one example of the threat to American interests if India, the world’s largest democracy, completes its slide into authoritarianism. Fortunately, the United States still has a number of options to combat, if not prevent, the democratic retreat in India.

Democratic or not, India’s relevance is assured. Its size alone guarantees it. India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, has a population of over 200 million, bigger than any other country in Africa, Europe or Latin America. This fact has led Republicans and Democrats to agree on the importance of India, with both sides stressing its potential role as a regional counterweight to China. The Trump administration’s national defense strategy stress the benefits of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and pledged to strengthen our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific to preserve the free and open international system. The Biden administration has made similar statements in its interim national security guidelines, saying it will reinvigorate and modernize our alliances and partnerships, in part to hold countries like China to account. The Biden administration has specifically pledged to deepen our partnership with India as part of this effort.

This strategic logic assumes that the United States will be dealing with a democratic India that prefers a free and open international system, rather than an authoritarian India that looks more like countries like China than a fully functioning democracy.

But the pace of India’s democratic retreat has significantly accelerated. It was a disturbing warning when Narendra Modi, who was banned of the United States for turning a blind eye to a virtual pogrom against Muslims while he was chief minister of Gujarat, was elected prime minister in 2014. After seven years in power, Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party , or BJP, further eroded Indian democracy, leading the nonprofit Freedom House to rank India is partially free for the first time in 30 years.

Modis’ authoritarian actions range from pseudo-scientist and ridiculous at egocentric and mortal. More notoriously, the BJP research in 2019 to openly discriminate against Muslim immigrants. The law was passed, and when it drew mass protests across the country, the BJP met them with Obligate. Later in the year, India muffled Internet in Kashmir.

India’s democratic retreat has also hurt its lackluster response to COVID-19. Modis BJP has propagated a number of senseless myths about the disease, in particular charlatan heals. Party leaders from Modi gave bad examples, appearing to large gatherings, without masks, and transforming the Hindu Kumbh-Mela festival into a major event because faith in God will overcome fear of Covid-19.

The Modi government has also moved to stifle dissent, especially investigative journalism on its response to the pandemic. In April, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh threat seize the property of people spreading rumors of oxygen shortage. And last month, when information on the Indian variant was desperately needed, a leading Indian virologist on a government panel to investigate the variant suspiciously resigned, after having been city in the New York Times criticize the government. All of this suggests that maintaining democracy in India is not a sure thing.

A fully authoritarian India could take many forms, with disparate effects on its relations with the United States. Shared concerns over China could lead US-Indian relations to mirror the path of US relations with Vietnam, where the two countries have managed to work constructively despite their tumultuous past and Vietnam’s one-party regime.

Perhaps more likely, India under Modi could present a similar challenge to the Philippines under Duterte, a country too strategically important for the United States to ignore in its efforts to counter Chinese influence in the region, but whose authoritarian streak regularly hinders greater cooperation.

Most damaging to the United States, India may one day even seek to follow Russia’s path, prioritizing allegiance to authoritarian right-wing ethno-nationalism rather than its historical and geographic disputes with China. . This worst-case scenario is not as far-fetched as it might have seemed: in the last few months alone, Russia and India have taken eerily similar steps to quell Twitter in response to domestic criticism.

No matter how authoritarian the government in New Delhi becomes, the United States will need to engage with it constructively on certain issues, especially transnational threats like climate change and nuclear weapons. Fortunately, the Biden administration has already demonstrated its ability to do so by constructively cooperating with Russia on nuclear weapons control and with China and Russia on climate change, while facing both countries on other matters if necessary.

However, there is no scenario where a further democratic setback in India would make life easier for the United States. At the very least, an increasingly authoritarian Indian would jeopardize the promotion of cooperation among like-minded democracies, especially when it comes to countering China.

International partnerships, such as the recent coordinated vaccine project production emerging Quad countries, India, Australia, the United States and Japan could possibly continue even if India moves further away from the democratic camp. Even so, they would surely be less resilient if they were based solely on common interests rather than common values. Efforts by the European Union to strengthen ties with India would also likely be compromised.

India’s authoritarianism has already proven to be a stumbling block in crafting an international response to the ongoing autocratic repression in Myanmar. Despite sharing a border with that country, India was a visibly absent signatory of a declaration from 12 democracies, including Germany, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea, criticizing the Myanmar military brutal assassination of pro-democracy protesters. Instead, India chose to be one of the seven country to attend the Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade.

While the ultimate fate of Indian democracy will depend on Indian nationals themselves, the United States can and must take active countermeasures to achieve a successful outcome. Fortunately, there are a number of options open to US policymakers to help prevent Indian democracy from retreating.

First, the United States should continue to strengthen its ties with the Indian people themselves, rather than resting the relationship solely on the political leaders in New Delhi. To this end, the humanitarian Cooperation as we have seen in recent weeks on the COVID-19 pandemic must be continued and preferably accelerated.

Second, US policymakers should make the fight against corruption a broader international priority, as Hindu extremist groups count a lot on international funding, often Western. Various proposals exist to fight international corruption, but any successful strategy must begin with understanding that inexplicable cash flows frequently cross borders to fund violent extremism. The United States should take an approach that does not ignore the Indian and Hindu nationalist component of this global problem.

Third, pro-democracy forces in the United States should do a better job of reaching potential partners in India. While the authoritarian right-wing nationalists to have managed to maintain friendly and cooperative ties with their Indian counterparts, no comparable infrastructure exists at the other end of the political spectrum. In a world increasingly defined by common threats, supporters of liberal democracy around the world should make a greater effort to seek a common cause.

Finally, the United States must do a better job of maintaining democracy at home. This is obviously not a new suggestion, but it bears repeating. Any successful effort to defend democracy abroad will depend heavily on the state of democracy at home. A Democratic retreat like the one illustrated by the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is certainly no excuse for similar authoritarianism in India, but the former provides useful political cover for the latter.

The decades to come and the success of the US Indo-Pacific agenda will depend heavily on the future of US-Indian relations. Whether this relationship is a relationship between like-minded democracies or not is still an open question. The United States should act within the remaining time frame to encourage a positive outcome.

–

Akshai Vikram is a former Roger Hale Fellow at the Plowshares Fund, a global security foundation. He is a member of both the NextGen Initiative of Foreign Policy for America and the Center for Strategic and International Studies Nuclear Scholars Initiative.