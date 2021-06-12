Pakistan’s strict new media law sparks controversy – the New Indian Express





By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is trying to bulldozer by passing a new press law aimed at strengthening government oversight of the media, raising concerns about a further degradation of press freedom in the country, Nikkei Asia reported.

Pakistani media organizations representing journalists, broadcasters, editors and news directors have already rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) draft order, calling it “an unconstitutional and draconian law”.

Media groups have described the concept as an unconstitutional and draconian law against freedom of the press and expression and a step towards imposing state control to regulate all segments of the media.

They also sought to form a joint committee with the aim of gaining further support from political parties, bars, rights organizations and other segments of civil society to oppose the “attack on the media “proposed. They also urged the federal government led by Imran Khan to immediately withdraw the proposal.

The ordinance also proposes to repeal all current media laws in the country and wants them to be merged under the PMDA.

According to the World Press Freedom Index report, Pakistan’s ranking has fallen since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office, from 139 in 2018 to 145 in 2021.

Journalists and the media are priority targets for Pakistani military and inter-intelligence services to subjugate freedom of expression, EU Chronicle reported in October 2020, adding that such acts of intolerance towards independent journalism have dramatically increased since July. 2018, when Imran Khan became Prime Minister. .

Pakistani media are already facing significant financial pressures, including pay cuts, late payments and layoffs, according to the Japanese newspaper. Critical journalists continue to be censored, harassed, trolled, prosecuted for trivial reasons and even physically assaulted.

Restructuring the entire sector without involving parliament and consulting other stakeholders “is ultra vires the fundamental principles of the democratic process,” said Aftab Alam, executive director of the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development. based in Islamabad.

The expert strongly objected to the Pakistani government having arbitrary powers to appoint or remove members of any regulator, tribunal or complaints commission.

“The government should not take on the role of judge, jury and executioner,” Alam told Nikkei Asia.

