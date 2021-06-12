From the FLQ crisis to the Trump crisis, five decades on the world’s frontlines





This will be my last weekly column for the Toronto Star.

After ten years of writing over 400 opinion columns on world affairs – after surviving Donald Trump in the White House but, sadly, not Benjamin Netanyahu – I told The Star three months ago that ‘in mid-June, it would be time to wrap up. .

For me, it’s been over five decades of daily journalism with the Montreal Star, CBC Radio and Television, Al Jazeera English and the Toronto Star.

After all of this, I feel the urge to open the windows and see what else is going on in the world while I still have curiosity and motivation. (Also, did I mention I’m fed up with delays?)

I thank the wonderfully gifted people of the Toronto Star for their encouragement and unwavering support – from day one until now – and I am especially indebted to the many readers over the years who have allowed me, of a certain way, to be a part of their life for many weekends.

It may surprise you that a few of these readers live in places as far apart as Rolling Fork, Miss., And Tuscaloosa, Ala. Several of my most provocative columns on Trump, Israel, and Iran have been picked up by a wide variety of strange Americans. websites, often triggering the most angry reactions.

My favorite was that of a Trump supporter in rural Georgia who, visibly puzzled as to what exactly “Toronto” was, pompously announced to me that “I am canceling my subscription to your country.” (“How cruel was that?” I thought to myself. “When you attack me, don’t I bleed?”)

Actually, no – and I’m not done yet, not quite. I still have one column left.

I wrote my first column on October 29, 2011, as part of a Star initiative to expand its coverage of world events. Having spent nearly four years primarily in the Middle East working with al Jazeera’s international English network, it was no surprise what I had in mind.

It was at the height of the so-called “Arab Spring” and Tunisian voters – where the Arab world’s first popular uprising broke out – had just participated in their country’s first free elections. Over 90% of eligible voters turned out to vote.

Not knowing how this daring experiment in democracy would end up turning out, my message then was that “we in the West would be wise to learn from it … (and) to be humble, open-minded and hopeful. watching this fascinating Arab journey unfold. “

After all, I wrote in this column, our own record in building democracy is flawed:

“In any march on the road to a strengthened democracy, there will be pitfalls along the way. Fundamentalist religion can appear to be a problem of division and threat. Inexplicable and secret money can poison the process. Partisan conflicts can block the system. Ridiculous and false claims can dominate political discourse. Much of the media, in search of profit, can be saturated with celebrities and distractions. And public participation in elections can drop well below 50 percent. “

I added that I was not describing the Arab world with this passage: “I think the above describes more accurately the current state of democracy in the United States of America.

It was 2011. I suspected then that things would only get worse over the next decade, but I certainly didn’t foresee how much it would get worse.

Over the past 10 years – the second decade of the 21st century – there have been events that will shape the fate of civilization for decades and in some ways mark this century for years to come.

The list is frightening: the Syrian civil war, the relentless attacks on democratic institutions, the rise of China and the inevitable decline of the United States, the crimes and misdemeanors of Donald Trump, the deadly mismanagement of the COVID pandemic, Canada’s lost decade as a global presence during Stephen Harper’s dark tenure, America’s endless struggle against race and its flirtation with fascism, the worsening climate crisis and the growing threat of the income inequality.

And there has been so much more: the dangerous stalemate between Israelis and Palestinians, the clash between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the evidence of genocide involving the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and the predominantly Muslim Uyghur population in China. .

I remember writing in 2014 on the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of the First World War. People didn’t realize it in 1914, but it was a war that would lead to decades of unrest and violence. And historians believe it was a war that could have been avoided if only politicians – and journalists, for that matter – had acted with more courage and wisdom.

A century later, we seem to be facing a similar challenge. Much like the world “sleepwalking in war” in 1914, as the expression goes, much of the world today seems to be a bit in the dark about the dangers to come.

A major goal of my column over the past 10 years – flawed as I may have been – was to sound the alarm and stir for change. In a modest way, I hope it has been good.

My career as a professional journalist began as a reporter for the Montreal Star in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was an eventful and exciting time. The streets of North America and Europe were on fire and the FLQ crisis in Quebec gripped all of Canada.

A pivotal moment for me, barely in my twenties, was the coverage of the “October Crisis” in the fall of 1970 when FLQ activists kidnapped a Quebec minister and a British diplomat. In response, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau invoked the War Measures Act for the first time in peacetime Canadian history.

During police raids that began late on the evening of October 5, hundreds of completely innocent people across Quebec – most of them simply “guilty” of being respectful political opponents of the various governments in power – were arrested and thrown in jail.

My small role in a more experienced Montreal Star team was to be a witness. A photographer and I frantically followed the police teams as they wandered from street to street in eastern Montreal. They woke families up all night and made arrests in what I remember were the most humiliating circumstances.

It was an overwhelming experience for me at the time – and I remember feeling both shock and sadness. This shouldn’t happen in a democratic country like Canada, I thought, but I was grateful that day to be a journalist able to report, carefully and in detail, what was really going on.

Over 50 years later, having lived in four different countries and worked in dozens more, from dictatorships to democracies, I still feel this way.

I feel privileged to have been a journalist.

I feel fortunate to have learned from so many talented and committed journalists who have been my colleagues and friends.

And I am in awe of the promise and potential of the current generation of journalists all over the world who work incredibly hard, often risking their lives, to help protect our democracies and keep us better informed.

They won our support and they will always have mine.

In this chaotic 21st century, the forces of darkness are not yet winning the battle, but they are at the gates. That is why, more than ever, we need a strong, independent and free press – working selflessly in the public interest – to ensure that the lights shine relentlessly on them.

In our super cool, click-driven and superficial media age, doesn’t that sound terribly pretentious, smug, and sadly old-fashioned?

Perhaps.

But this is not the case. And let’s never forget it.

Tony Burman, former chief of CBC News and Al Jazeera English, is a freelance foreign affairs columnist for the Star. He is based in Toronto. Contact him by email: [email protected]





