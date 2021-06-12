Putin’s Russia is a trap China should avoid

Minxin Pei is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Non-Resident Principal Investigator of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.

The Chinese Communist Party is proud to learn the lessons of the fall of other dictatorships. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Chinese leaders commissioned academic studies and held seminars in an attempt to understand how the once powerful Soviet regime collapsed like a house of cards.

It was by no means a futile exercise. Lessons learned from the Soviet collapse, such as imperial expansion, a costly arms race, and economic stagnation, helped the CCP formulate its survival strategy in the post-Tiananmen era. By all accounts, the party benefited from these lessons, until President Xi Jinping adopted a whole new strategy after coming to power in late 2012.

Now that China has effectively returned to one-man rule, the CCP may want to take a look at Russia’s experience under President Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power.

Some of the perils that precipitated the collapse of the Soviet Union, such as the ongoing Cold War with the United States, loom on the horizon as the CCP charts a way forward, but others are entirely different. Avoiding Putin’s mistakes should, in theory at least, help strengthen the CCP’s power as Xi enters his second decade in power.

Certainly, the official Chinese narrative portrays the Putin era as a spectacular success, with the Russian strongman reviving the economy, restoring order and restoring Moscow’s great power status. The truth, of course, is different.

Putin’s first decade in power, which coincided with rising oil prices, has been credited with Russia’s economic recovery. Although he dismantled Russia’s fledgling democracy a few years after his rise in 1999, Putin didn’t start flexing Russia’s geopolitical muscles until his second term. As he entered his third term as president in 2012 – he was prime minister from 2008 to 2012 – Putin doubled down on the same strategy to make Russia great again.

Putin’s record over the past nine years is full of broken promises and costly mistakes. Economically, Russia remains dependent on hydrocarbons, with oil and gas accounting for 39% of the economy in 2018. The Kremlin’s ambitious plan to develop high-tech industries and diversify the economy remains a hype.

Meanwhile, Putin’s iron grip on power has turned Russian politics into a one-man show. As a result, Moscow’s actions revolved more around protecting Putin’s image and power than promoting Russia’s national interests and solving its long-term socio-economic challenges.

The most disastrous consequence of Putin’s revengeful foreign policy, manifested in his capture of Crimea in 2014, is Russia’s international isolation and escalating confrontation with the West. Putin can be pleased with his string of tactical achievements, such as the war in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s military intervention in Syria, and the interference in the 2016 US presidential election that aided Donald Trump. to win the White House.

But the strategic costs for Russia are enormous. The sanctions imposed by the West after the capture of Crimea have taken a heavy toll on the Russian economy. The proxy war raging in eastern Ukraine is draining Moscow’s limited resources. Diplomatic isolation forced Putin into China’s arms, a tactical alliance he would have avoided had he been given the choice. Putin maintained a decidedly cold stance towards China during his first decade in power.

If the CCP wishes to avoid the difficult difficulties in which Russia finds itself, it should heed some of the valuable lessons of Putinism.

The first lesson is not to put the geopolitical cart before the economic horse. Putin’s biggest blunder has been to overestimate his strength and confront the West in a position of economic weakness. Russia may have thousands of nuclear warheads, but its structural economic weaknesses – such as its overdependence on natural resources, an economy less than a tenth the size of America, and the lack of a high-tech business sector – cannot openly support an ambitious foreign policy.

Hence, tactical successes produce mostly illusory geopolitical gains. For example, Putin’s military intervention in Syria may seem like a brilliant move on paper, but the long-term benefits for Russia are negligible because the Middle East is so far removed from Moscow’s immediate neighborhood.

Russian military vehicles return from a patrol near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in northeastern Syria in November 2019: The long-term benefits of military intervention are negligible. © Reuters

Another lesson the Chinese leadership can learn from Russia is not to underestimate the costs of confronting the West. The United States and its allies have a wide array of tools, such as financial sanctions, technology restrictions, and aid to Ukraine, which dramatically increased costs for Russia after it seized Crimea.

The final lesson China should take away is that, as a midterm correction is nearly impossible under the rule of the strongman, things tend to get worse in the second decade in power, as most leaders dominants usually wear off after a decade. If the promised reforms do not materialize in the first decade, most leaders are unlikely to do much in the second. At the same time, they are more likely to double down on their mistakes rather than correct them in order to avoid undermining their authority.

Given the seemingly warm ties between China and Russia today, it’s unthinkable that Chinese leaders would cite Putin’s Russia as an example of how not to rule a country. But they are making a huge mistake. Apparently determined to follow the same path Putin took ten years ago, the Russia of today may well be the China of tomorrow.