Iranian presidential candidates do their utmost in final debate | Elections News





Tehran, Iran The Iranian presidential candidates clashed again in their third and final televised debate this time, more openly, especially over the country’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and US sanctions.

The seven men, five conservatives and extremists, one moderate and one reformist, took advantage of the slightly improved debate format on Saturday to speak more directly and at greater length about the corruption and misguided management which they say has led the country astray.

After most of the contestants criticized the previous two debates which did not incorporate any moderation and saw them not answering the same questions, State TV started the final event by asking a question about peoples’ issues at all. the participants.

Several candidates discussed the need for an overhaul of the government’s management style in addition to fighting corruption and once again supporting marginalized Iranians without providing many details on how their plans would actually be implemented.

But in particular, much more time has been spent on the nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the harsh sanctions the United States has imposed since 2018, when former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the historic agreement.

The issue had been largely ignored in the previous two debates, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying last month that foreign policy was not one of the main issues for the people.

But moderate candidate Abdolnaser Hemmati, who headed the central bank until earlier this month when he was sacked for running for president, sharply criticized internal political forces opposing the JCPOA.

What if the power falls into the hands of hardliners? he directly asked Ebrahim Raisi, who heads the judiciary and is seen as the frontrunner in the polls.

I have no reservations that there will be new sanctions with more international consensus, he said referring to the pre-JCPOA period, when Iran was under multilateral sanctions.

The technocrat warned that Raisi and other like-minded politicians do not want the sanctions lifted as it would cut off the forces inside the country who are taking advantage of it, and said the entire time that you have been playing in front. Trump’s court with your uncompromising actions.

He also denounced those who oppose the ratification of the remaining legislation to complement Iran’s financial transparency action plan with the Intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

People watch the presidential candidates debate in a park in Tehran, Iran [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

Flip the table

In response, Raisi said he would remain committed to the JCPOA like any other state agreement.

However, he said effective implementation of the deal requires a strong government, adding that the outgoing administration of moderate President Hassan Rouhani was not as such.

Regarding the FATF which currently only has Iran and North Korea on its blacklist of non-cooperative countries, he said that he does not support it because it does not guarantee the interests of our nations.

Die-hard candidates Saeed Jalili, a former senior nuclear negotiator, and Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both said their potential governments would make the enemy regret ” sanctioning Iran by increasing local production and canceling sanctions.

The JCPOA is a bad check, Jalili said, while Rezaei said Iran must flip the table, or at least slap the table in the face of the United States renouncing the deal and trying to leverage the sanctions. to make demands on Iran.

Nuclear negotiations

Just as the candidates disparaged each other, a sixth round of talks in Vienna to restore the JCPOA began, with world powers continuing shuttle diplomacy with US delegates as Iran refuses to meet directly with Washington.

It seems unlikely that a deal to restore the deal can be reached before the Iranian presidential election. Meanwhile, the month-long extension of the contents of an agreement Iran has reached with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to continue monitoring its nuclear sites ends on June 24.

Top Russian negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Saturday that we all want to do it ASAP, but the quality of a final document comes first.

A day earlier, key negotiators from Iran and the United States engaged in a Twitter feud as Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed crocodile tears from Robert Malley who had told himself saddened by the death of political prisoner Sasan Niknafas under questionable circumstances in an Iranian prison. .

Economic terrorism in the midst of a pandemic is a crime against humanity, he wrote in reference to US sanctions.

A television broadcasts the presidential candidates’ debate in a store in Tehran, Iran [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

Candidates oppose disqualifications

Iran, meanwhile, will soon be opening voting booths as criticism of the broad disqualification of reformist and moderate candidates continues.

On Saturday, the adviser to the Supreme Leader and three-time former Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani, a pragmatist who was to present the greatest challenge to Raisi, protested his disqualification by the constitutional oversight body known as the Council of keepers.

In a statement, he said a ruling by the Supreme Leader gave him insight into why he was disqualified, especially since reports that his daughter lives and studies abroad have been proven to be false. Larijani called on the hard-line council to make its reasoning public.

Council spokesperson Abas Ali Kadkhodaei responded quickly, saying in a tweet that the disqualifications were decided on the basis of sufficient and reliable evidence and documents, and that no provision was made in the rule. of the presidential election to protest the disqualifications and make public the reasons behind them.

A prominent former presidential candidate and opposition leader also criticized the 2021 elections.

Mir-Hossein Mousavi, whose defeatist attempt to prevent the re-election of radical President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad led to the Green Movement protests in 2009, said he sided with those who can no longer endure humiliating and orchestrated elections .

Mousavi, who has been under house arrest without trial since the widespread protests, warned that the persistence of the current style of supervision by the Council of Guardians could render the title of Islamic republic meaningless for the country.

The upcoming elections are expected to be characterized by low turnout amid public disillusionment, with some polls indicating a turnout of less than 40 percent, which would be the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in the country.

The much-criticized debates are also unlikely to generate much public enthusiasm, as polls suggest less than four in ten Iranians watched the previous two.

