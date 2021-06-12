Trump is telling more lies about the election than talking about any other topic





Banned from Twitter since early January, Trump communicated his post-presidential thoughts in written statements that are emailed to reporters and posted on his website. Those missives, many of which originally appeared on his now-closed blog, replaced his tweets as the most comprehensive public document of his daily thinking.

And after calculating the numbers, what is clear is that Trump’s main goal is the election he lost.

Forty-three of the 132 post-presidential statements Trump had released through June 9 included an election lie. It’s about 33%. These lies range from vague claims that the election was “stolen” and “rigged” to specific false claims about what happened in various states he lost. Trump’s second favorite post-presidency topic has been bashing his fellow Republicans. About 24% of Trump’s post-presidential statements blasted other members of his party – sometimes for failing to support his dishonest attempt to overturn the election, other times for not being loyal enough to him. the post-presidential statements were endorsements from Republican candidates. (These mentions tend to be more stereotypical and less personal than her other comments.) About 15% of the statements included reviews from media or social media companies. About 10% involved criticism of President Joe Biden or the Biden administration. About 10% dealt with economic topics. (We haven’t included any endorsement statements in which Trump casually said the candidate was good for the economy.) About 9% involved Trump touting his own popularity or influence. About 8% involved criticism of specific Democrats other than Biden or Democrats in general. And about 7% praised Trump’s political allies.

What the numbers show

The numbers show how often the former president is still – seven months after his outright defeat – promoting baseless nonsense that is destructive to American democracy. And the numbers help explain why so many Republican politicians continue to tell and defend these lies themselves. If the de facto leader of the party makes it a permanent priority, elected officials who feel the need to stay in his good graces do not abandon them too quickly either. The numbers also corroborate what CNN reported last week: People close to Trump say he is election-obsessed and less interested in the political issues his advisers prefer him to discuss. Only a small percentage of the 132 reports concerned the Covid-19 pandemic (around 5%) or foreign policy or national security (around 2%). A meager 2% of the statements dealt with immigration in detail. And some of the references to economics were delivered during someone’s critique rather than as a stand-alone point of emphasis. A note on the data: the percentages in this story don’t add up to 100% because we’ve assigned each statement to multiple categories. if applicable. For example, this statement included an election lie, a criticism of the media, and a criticism of a Republican enemy.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos