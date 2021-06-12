Armenian Caucus demands US sanctions on Turkey, Azerbaijan ahead of Biden-Erdogan meeting

WASHINGTON DC Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders called on President Biden to confront Turkish President Erdogan at their next meeting on June 14, urging him to tell the Turkish leader that the United States will suspend security assistance and apply sanctions. economic targets unless Azerbaijani forces are withdrawn from Armenian territory and all remaining Armenian detainees and prisoners of war are released from Azerbaijani detention, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

In a June 11 letter, Armenian Congressional Caucus leaders Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) wrote a precedent which shows that Erdogan and Aliyev will not stop their destabilizing actions and their violations of international law until the United States takes significant steps to hold them to account.

The letter continues, Erdogan’s assistance during the war proved decisive as Azerbaijani forces were able to progress rapidly with the help of Turkish-backed foreign mercenaries, many of whom are believed to have ties to internationally recognized terrorist groups, Bayraktar TB2 strike drones which use US components and technologies, and heavy weapons, including the potentially illegal use of cluster munitions and white phosphorus.

The Armenian Congressional Caucus letter concludes: Without strong American leadership, Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to violate human rights and undermine democracy while destabilizing the region. The United States must clarify that there are consequences to these hostile activities.

Earlier this week, the ANCA joined with In Defense of Christians (IDC) and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) in urging President Biden to urge President Erdogan to stop arming Azerbaijan and end to all American military aid to the Aliyev regime.

“President Biden will be tested on his support for Christian Armenians at his meeting next week with Turkish President Erdogan,” the NAFC, IDC and HALC wrote in a joint statement. Last April, President Biden went from honest recognition of the Armenian genocide to the reckless green light of US military aid to an oil-rich Turkish ally, Azerbaijan, determined to end the crime. Next week, President Biden is due to speak-the-talk by publicly calling on Erdogan to stop arming Azerbaijan, and step-foot by cutting off military aid from his own administration to the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Biden-Erdogan meeting comes as Turkey continues to support Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against Armenia, as up to 1,000 Azerbaijani troops continue to occupy border areas in southern Gegharkunik provinces and Syunik. Seven months after the November 9 ceasefire, Azerbaijan also continues to illegally detain and torture more than 200 Armenian prisoners of war. The leaders of the Armenian Congressional Caucus introduced an H.Res.240 law condemning Azerbaijan and calling for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war. Lawyers are urged to call on their American representatives to support the adoption of the measure.

The Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC) has partnered with the Yerevan, Armenia-based Center for International and Comparative Law (ICLaw) to file cases and plead before the European Court of Rights of man on behalf of Armenian prisoners of war captured by Azerbaijan. Last month, ALC and ICLaw released a list of 19 Armenian prisoners of war who were alive in captivity and subsequently tortured, mistreated and murdered by Azerbaijan. The list of 19 murdered Armenian prisoners of war includes seven elderly, three disabled and 13 civilians.

#####

June 11, 2021

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

The president of the United States

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20501

Cc: Secretary of State Antony Blinken

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Dear President Biden:

We strongly urge you to take advantage of your next meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss his regime’s direct military and economic support for Azerbaijani aggressions against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. Clear statement must be sent to Erdogan and his ally Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that the United States is ready to suspend security assistance and apply targeted economic sanctions unless Azerbaijani forces are withdrawn of Armenian territory and all remaining Armenian detainees and prisoners of war. are released from Azerbaijani detention.

A precedent shows that Erdogan and Aliyev will not stop their destabilizing actions and violations of international law until the United States takes meaningful action to hold them to account. This was demonstrated when Azerbaijan launched an offensive attack on Artsakh last September with significant military assistance from Erdogan. The assault led to six weeks of devastating fighting with around 5,000 people killed and more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians forced to flee their homes in the area.

Erdogan’s assistance during the war proved to be decisive, as Azerbaijani forces were able to progress rapidly with the help of Turkish-backed foreign mercenaries, many of whom are believed to have ties to internationally recognized terrorist groups, drones from hits Bayraktar TB2 which use US components and technologies, and heavy weapons, including the potentially illegal use of cluster munitions and white phosphorus ammunition. The United States still failed to properly pressure these aggressors to end their murderous campaign only aided Aliyev’s goals and led to more violence and significant human rights violations in the region.

Sadly, global inaction continues to embolden Erdogan and Aliyev. Azerbaijan continues to hold around 200 war-related Armenian detainees and prisoners of war, using them as bargaining chips for territorial negotiations in violation of international human rights law. Azerbaijani forces illegally crossed international borders, including last month, threatening Armenia’s territorial sovereignty as well as the lives and livelihoods of civilians in those areas. Aliyev also refuses to negotiate in good faith with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for a fair and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. These steps are all taken with Erdogan’s wholehearted support and are calculated to test international readiness to use our economic and diplomatic influence to contain regional aggressors.

We appreciate the statements your administration has made in recent weeks regarding Azerbaijan’s illegal intrusion into Armenian territory, but we must see these words turn into direct diplomatic action that will push back the expansionist goals of those countries. We urge you to use your next meeting with President Erdogan to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to promoting democracies around the world and our willingness to defend human rights, especially in Armenia and Artsakh. Without strong American leadership, Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to violate human rights and undermine democracy while destabilizing the region. The United States must clarify that there are consequences to these hostile activities.

Thank you for your attention to these concerns.

Truly,