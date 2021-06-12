PM Modi Seeks G7 Support For India-South Africa Patent Waiver Proposal On COVID-19 Vaccines





Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi [India], June 13 (NNA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the support of the developed countries of the Group of Seven (G7) for the proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary global waiver of protection by COVID-19 vaccine patent. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during the first outreach session of the G7 Summit. The session, titled “Building Back Stronger – Health”, focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building resilience in the face of future pandemics. During the session, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the support given by the G7 and other invited countries during the recent spate of COVID infections in India, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). He underscored India’s “whole of society” approach to tackling the pandemic, synergizing the efforts of all levels of government, industry and civil society. He also explained India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and expressed India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise with others. developing countries. The Prime Minister pledged India’s support for collective efforts to improve global health governance and requested the support of the G7 for the proposal presented to the World Trade Organization (WTO) by India and the South Africa, for a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver on COVID-related technologies. In October last year, India and South Africa, along with 57 WTO members, proposed waivers of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement for the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID -19. The WTO TRIPS Agreement is a comprehensive multilateral intellectual property agreement. In his remarks on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said today’s meeting should send a “One Earth, One Health” message to the whole world. Calling for global unity, leadership and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, he stressed the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard. PM Modi will participate in the last day of the G7 summit on Sunday and will speak in two sessions. (ANI)

