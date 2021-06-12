It will not be easy to probe the origin of Covid

A cornered China has softened its wolf-warrior approach.

The Covid-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China, and then spread to 220 countries and territories around the world. To date, the virus has infected more than 173 million people and killed 3.72 million. Of these, nearly 38% of the deaths occurred in the United States, Brazil and India. India alone accounted for almost 10% of all deaths worldwide. People’s lives were disrupted, economic activities came to a screeching halt and billions of dollars were lost as economies experienced negative growth of up to 7.3% in the case of India, millions of jobs have been lost and millions have been pushed below the poverty line. Even after 18 months since its outbreak, the world has no idea where it came from as well as where it ended. Regarding the origin of the virus, theories of zoonoses and laboratory accidents are doing the trick. The former gained ground during the first wave of the virus, however, as the variants became more lethal in subsequent waves, killing people of all age groups, the latter gained ground and the president American Joe Biden asked his intelligence agencies to submit a report within 3 months. Why have events taken such a brutal turn? What are the plausible scenarios that emerge from the investigations into the origin of Covid-19?

First of all, if the laboratory accident hypothesis is true, the credibility of some of the leading virologists, scientific journals and the World Health Organization (WHO) will take a hit. It will also demonstrate that China’s penetration into the United States goes beyond Wall Street and Washington, and perhaps Xi Jinping was right when he told Jo Biden in 2015 that China will own America by 2035, albeit in a light mood. Nonetheless, the United States’ heavy reliance on Chinese supply chains in some sectors, including pharmaceuticals, has been exposed amid the pandemic. On a related note, a surge in farmland purchases, real estate investments, and business holdings by U.S. mainstream media owners in China at least justifies the China buys America view. Now take a look at this: When Dr. Shi Zhengli, the female bat from China, published an article in Nature On February 3, 2020 defending the theory of the zoonotic origin of the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, it was supported by 27 public health scientists in a statement released by Lancet on February 19, 2020. Scientists said they stand in solidarity with all scientists and medical professionals in China who continue to save lives and protect global health during the challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic. The WHO also followed this line and ruled out that the virus came from a lab accident in its Report published in February 2021 after their investigations in Wuhan. This line of thinking has been screened in the mainstream media globally, particularly in the United States, and any attempt to circulate information related to the hypothesis of a laboratory accident has been completely blocked, including from social media like Facebook, so much so that the accounts of broadcasters of such a conspiracy theory were also temporarily closed.

Second, an article by Nicolas wade, a science writer associated with Nature, Lancet and New York Times on May 5, 2021 in the Atomic Scientists Bulletin weighs and leans towards zoonotic hypotheses as well as laboratory leaks. The argument is vehemently supported by British professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr Birger Srensen, in an article viewed by the Daily mail from the United Kingdom. The duo claim they have had prima facie evidence of reverse engineering in China for a year. Scientists also concluded that SARS-Coronavirus-2 did not have a credible natural ancestor. Indian researchers in an article titled Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag argued that they found that the 2019-nCoV spike glycoprotein contains 4 insertions, but the article had to be took of. Dr. Luc Montagnier, a 2008 Nobel Prize winner in medicine supported this argument by pointing to the molecular tinkering of advanced proteins and the fact that the virus is accidentally manipulated and released from a laboratory in Wuhan.

It created a storm in China and the rest of the world. China has published a series of editorials accusing the United States of politicizing the virus. As for US virologists, who hitherto adhered to the zoonotic hypotheses, have now argued that there could be a possibility of a laboratory leak, so further investigation was needed. Even the Biden administration, which issued an executive order banning the use of terms such as Chinese virus and Wuhan virus when referring to COVID-19 in January 2021, has now ordered an investigation into the origin of the virus. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to hold China responsible for the origin of the virus in an interview with Axion HBO on June 7, 2021.

If so, why did Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr Peter Daszak, of the EcoHealth Alliance, USA and many other scientists give in so quickly to zoonotic theory? ? Why are the mainstream American media doing an about-face now? According to the story of Fox News presenter Tucker Carlsons, the United States has gathered credible information from Chinese defector at the highest level in the United States, which would cooperate with the National Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). If this is credible information, the Biden administration has been forced to take a firmer stand, which so far seemed to give a respectful burial to the origin of the virus. This was in contrast to the Trump administration’s investigations and calling the virus a Chinese virus. It was perceived that President Biden did not want to shake the troubled boat of US-China relations beyond lambasting China’s assertion in the Taiwan Strait and human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet. and Hong Kong. Remember his son, Hunter Biden Still owns a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm named Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co. Bidens’ intentions notwithstanding, things do not look good given the geopolitical rivalry between the established hegemon and the challenger.

Third, the investigations will also involve the United States, as they point the finger at American virologists and state bodies that funded research into the dangerous gain of function at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan (WIV) , which is banned in the United States. Top American virologists like Dr Ralph Baric have worked with Dr Shi Zhengli for many years. In late May, during a Senate hearing, Dr Fauci told lawmakers that the United States has provided $ 600,000 in funding to WIV for coronavirus research through the nonprofit. EcoHealth Alliance by Peter Daszak. the Daily mail also reveals that between 2013 and 2019, the Pentagon donated $ 39 million to the EcoHealth Alliance. Dr Faucis’ emails from last year reveal he did not entertain the idea that the novel coronavirus could have leaked from a lab, contrary to the views of fellow scientist Kristian Andersen, a virologist at Scripps Research Institute in California who pointed out that some of the features appear (potentially) designed. In addition, the emails also establish a cordial relationship between Dr Faucis and Chinese government officials such as George Gao Fu, director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Given this connection between American virologists, government entities, and organizations with their counterparts in Wuhan, and also why the United States was encouraging and conducting dangerous gain-of-function research when it is prohibited in the United States, one might infer why American virologists have tried to put a lid on the laboratory accident theory.

Fourth, so even though the zoonosis and laboratory leak hypotheses have not been proven to date, nonetheless, public opinion at this point is right to demand free and fair investigations. However, even if the origin of the virus is established, at most the voices demanding trillions of dollars in compensation, as Donald Trump recently called for, will grow louder. But who compensated the origin of the pandemics? In the history of epidemics, no country has ever been blamed and ordered to pay compensation. AIDS originated in the United States, has the United States compensated those infected or killed by it around the world? H1N1 or swine flu which originated in Mexico and killed millions of people around the world; have countries sued Mexico for redress? This is the case with Ebola and Mers and the list goes on. Even if the political slug is dragged to the International Court of Justice, who complies with the ruling these days? This can be followed by sanctions, but the same ones were imposed on Russia for other reasons obviously. These may have hurt Russia economically to some extent, but have they diminished Russia’s role or influence? The likely scenario is therefore that it could accelerate China’s economic decoupling from the West, which is already happening in some high-tech sectors. It will also intensify the Cold War between the United States and China and make the Indo-Pacific more unstable and fraught with the dangers of armed conflict.

Finally, lab accidents do happen, however, if they are part of other conspiracy theories, including that COVID-19 is the result of China’s biological weapons program that has yet to win. in credibility, should be investigated. Nonetheless, the United States and its allies slamming China over the origin of the virus and human rights softened China’s wolf-warrior approach, and in a May 31, 2021 speech, President Xi Jinping called on Communist Party leaders to project a trustworthy and admirable image of China. The unfolding of events in the United States has recently established the fact that conflicts of interest are certainly at the center of all narratives. It is through these conflicts of interest that a certain narrative is created and sold. So much so that social media and some reputable scientific journals have blocked information or forced academics to withdraw findings that are contrary to the mainstream narrative.

BR Deepak is Professor at the Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.